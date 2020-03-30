Latest Groups push for opening some Philly streets to just walking, biking during coronavirus pandemic
When Randy LoBasso, policy manager at the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, set out recently for a bike ride, he was stunned.
“I rode up to Schuylkill Banks, and it was like — mobbed," he said. " ... Nobody was getting six feet distance from each other.”
The Bike Coalition spearheaded a successful effort to close Martin Luther King Drive to vehicular traffic from East Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval so pedestrians and bikers have new space to get exercise or clear their heads during the coronavirus pandemic.
Now LoBasso and other advocacy groups want Philadelphia to close even more streets to cars, such as the roads through the 2,052-acre Fairmount Park.
“There’s not much space in the city to get exercise," he said, “and I think that especially now, physical and mental exercise is really important just because everyone I know is so stressed out.”
— Patricia Madej
Quarantine ordered for Pa state prisons after an inmate tests positive for COVID-19
All Pennsylvania state prisons have been ordered to be quarantined after an inmate at a Montgomery County correctional facility tested positive during the weekend.
According to an email sent to prison staffers, obtained by The Inquirer, Corrections Secretary John Wetzel directed the system-wide quarantine to begin at 10 p.m. Sunday. Wetzel said he planned to meet with senior facility leadership Monday morning.
Pennsylvania has 25 state correctional institutions housing about 45,000 inmates, according to department statistics.
Advocates and corrections officers have worried about the likelihood of the virus spreading rapidly in prisons and jails, where it can be virtually impossible to practice social distancing.
Three corrections employees have also self-reported positive tests, according to a department website, though officials did not say where the employees worked.
The department had said earlier Sunday that six facilities were already under some form of quarantine due to possible cases among inmates or staff.
— Mike Newall and Chris Palmer
MacGyvering the coronavirus: Designers rig makeshift ventilators, valves, and more
In his 25 years as an industrial designer, Tod Corlett has devised lighting systems and electronic signs, and guided student projects in such diverse realms as furniture and footwear. On March 18, the Jefferson University professor got an urgent call from his dean with a new kind of challenge: Can you make us a ventilator?
The university was on full coronavirus lockdown, so Corlett could not get into his lab due to the very problem he was being asked to solve. But he started the research from his home in Philadelphia, trading insights and questions with a growing online group of designers, engineers, and medical professionals.
How much air had to be pumped into a patient’s lungs? How should the exhaled breaths be filtered, to prevent the virus from spreading? Could a makeshift contraption really approximate a sophisticated medical device without years of testing?
Three days later, with special authorization to be on the East Falls campus, Corlett assembled a motorized prototype from pieces of metal, plastic, and wood. It took him six hours.
— Tom Avril
Morning Roundup: Wolf asks for federal disaster designation for Pa.
Gov. Tom Wolf asked President Donald Trump to declare Pennsylvania a major-disaster area on Sunday, key to unlocking millions of dollars in federal aid to help the state battle the sickness and economic devastation of the coronavirus.
“The COVID-19 outbreak has taxed our commonwealth and our communities in ways that are almost incomprehensible,” Wolf said, calling for assistance “that will make a tangible difference in the lives of our friends and neighbors, and the dedicated public servants who are working in overdrive to support them.”
Fifteen other states, including New Jersey and New York, already have the major-disaster designation.
Meanwhile, the financial pain of the pandemic reached Pennsylvania state workers, as the Wolf administration laid off about 2,500 part-time and seasonal employees and interns as the crisis strains cash flow, Spotlight PA reported.
— Jeff Gammage, Amy S. Rosenberg, Aubrey Whelan and Pranshu Verma