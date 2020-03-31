Latest Laid off workers battle outages, jammed phone lines as Pa. unemployment system buckles from coronavirus surge
As of Friday, the number of new unemployment claims filed in Pennsylvania since the coronavirus shutdown — 830,000 —surpassed the total for all of 2019. That’s placed an unprecedented burden on an already understaffed unemployment compensation system, which was ill-prepared to handle the surge.
On Monday, officials said parts of the system were malfunctioning, an issue that appeared to linger into the afternoon.
Will adding 100 more staffers to the unemployment system help?
— Rebecca Moss / Spotlight PA
Coronavirus has Philly businesses boarding up windows as if a hurricane is coming
It started with bars, worried about potential vandalism and random break-ins. Then restaurants and state liquor stores began to cover up. Now, even an upscale cosmetics store and a home furnishings retailer are sporting the new look.
Some blocks of Center City appear as if the businesses are preparing for a hurricane. In a town already suffering through the retail apocalypse, it may not be a good look. But business owners feel it’s a necessity.
Large swaths of Philadelphia’s business districts are battening down the hatches, throwing up thick plywood to protect their plate glass windows and the contents of the enterprises within them. Some owners are fretting about “desperate people” during the coronavirus shutdown of the city.
— Sam Wood
Morning Roundup: White House approves Pa. disaster declaration request; Wolf extends stay-at-home order
Any return to normality in Pennsylvania was postponed indefinitely Monday, as Gov. Tom Wolf extended his orders to close all schools and nonessential businesses until further notice, with the numbers of coronavirus cases and related fatalities continuing to swell in the region and the nation.
New Jersey’s death toll reached 198, including that of an Army National Guardsman; Pennsylvania’s was 52. At least 35 people have died in the Philadelphia region, including the first fatality in Chester County.
And the virus claimed another victim: the venerable Devon Horse Show and Country Fair.
— Anthony R. Wood, Justine McDaniel and Pranshu Verma