Latest New SEPTA coronavirus protections begin, including rear-door boarding and suspension of onboard fare payments
A host of changes to SEPTA transit service, including rear-door boarding, suspension of onboard fare payment, and rider limits, went into effect Wednesday morning as the union representing thousands of SEPTA workers called for better protections against the spread of the coronavirus.
SEPTA riders will now be asked to board and exit all buses and trolleys using rear doors as a social distancing measure.
Riders with disabilities can still board using front doors.
Only 20 riders will be allowed on buses at a given time, with a maximum of 25 on trolleys and 30 on the Norristown High Speed Line. SEPTA will also suspend its Route 102 trolley and use buses along its Route 101 trolley route as part of Wednesday’s adjustments.
— Patricia Madej
A Pa. congressman said the U.S. coronavirus trajectory is more like South Korea than Italy. Is that true?
Last week, U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick spoke about the coronavirus pandemic on a local talk radio show, and he told the host that the outbreak in this country looks more like the one in South Korea than the one in Italy.
“We’ve got to give the American public a rough estimate of how long we think this is going to take, based mostly on the South Korean model, which seems to be the trajectory that we are on, thankfully, and not the Italian model,” the Republican congressman from Bucks County said on The Dom Giordano Program.
We wondered how the spread of the coronavirus in the United States compares with the spread of the disease in other parts of the world.
Fitzpatrick is right that the fatality rate in the United States roughly matches South Korea’s and is far lower than Italy’s. But Drexel epidemiologist Michael LeVasseur cautioned against reading too much into those numbers.
— Jessica Calefati
What it’s like to be locked in prison during the coronavirus pandemic
At the Pike County Correctional Facility, a contraband economy has sprung up around limited supplies of soap.
Fights have broken out between prisoners in Montgomery County over phone time since the state prisons banned visitors. And at least 180 immigration detainees in the York County Prison launched a hunger strike over the weekend.
Though public health advocates, defense lawyers, and even some prosecutors have been raising alarm for weeks about the risk of a coronavirus outbreak among Pennsylvania’s incarcerated population, it is only in the last several days that a snapshot has begun to emerge of what life is like for the tens of thousands of people living and working in the state’s prisons, county jails, and immigration lockups amid the pandemic.
Court filings, interviews, and social media postings detail an increasingly tense environment — one in which close quarters makes social distancing all but impossible, and where daily contact between on-edge inmates and concerned guards has led to a growing sense that widespread exposure is inevitable.
— Jeremy Roebuck and Chris Palmer
Morning Roundup: N.J. reports 72 more coronavirus deaths; Philadelphia adds 5, and it’s still uncertain when the peak might hit
New Jersey added 72 coronavirus deaths to its rapidly rising total on Tuesday, Philadelphia reported five more fatalities, and officials say they still can’t be sure when the wave of the pandemic might crest in the region and the nation.
The Garden State’s case total was approaching 19,000, with 270 virus-related deaths, 72 of those reported on Tuesday, officials said. At least 67 deaths have occurred in Pennsylvania, which has just under 6,000 cases. At least 53 have died in the Philadelphia region.
Pennsylvania hasn’t seen “quite the exponential rise and the doubling that we had seen before in certain areas,” said Rachel Levine, the state health commissioner, adding that it might be the result of social distancing. But she said it was too early to tell if the trend would continue.
She warned that in forecasting the arc of the outbreak, so many variables are in play that computer models are bedeviled by some of the same problems they have in predicting the future of a snowstorm. We are all familiar with how that can turn out.