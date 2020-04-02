Latest Coronavirus delaying nonurgent medical procedures, leaving some patients anxious and in pain
AnnaMarie Dunn thought her cancer-fighting days were behind her — she’d already lost one kidney in 2018. But in January, a routine scan found that her kidney cancer had spread to her adrenal gland, so her doctor scheduled surgery to have that removed, too.
Dunn, a 68-year-old early-childhood teacher from Manahawkin, N.J., was eager to get the procedure over with and get back to normal. Then, a week and a half before her April 6 appointment at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, her doctor called to cancel.
Hundreds of elective and non-urgent medical procedures have been postponed, as hospitals prepare for a surge of coronavirus patients. Rescheduling all but the most urgent procedures limits the likelihood of spreading the virus by reducing the number of patients coming to the hospital, and preserves medical resources, such as personal protective equipment, for treating critically ill patients.
— Sarah Gantz
A call to action: Medical school students throughout the region are helping fight the coronavirus
Next Friday, fourth-year students from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School — many likely sitting at home — will take part in a virtual graduation ceremony, held nearly six weeks early.
They’ll raise their hands and cite the Hippocratic Oath, pledging to “exercise my art solely for the care of my patients.” Then they’ll be off to face a pandemic, perhaps the greatest medical challenge of their lifetime.
Rutgers, like some other medical schools around the country, is sending off its 192 graduates early so they can start their residencies if hospitals need them.
As the coronavirus spread last month, most medical school students nationally were pulled off clinical rotations for their safety, but also because there wasn’t enough protective gear. Now, largely by their own initiative and desire to help, they’re staffing patient hotlines, raising money to buy face masks for their health-care colleagues and in some cases babysitting for them.
— Susan Snyder
Morning Roundup: Wolf extends stay-at-home order; N.J. death toll climbs past 350
On the day that Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf expanded his stay-at-home order statewide, the reported coronavirus death count climbed past 350 on Wednesday in New Jersey, and plans were in the works to set up makeshift hospitals in Philadelphia for the first time since the catastrophic flu outbreak of 1918.
Perhaps hoping to offer some relief from the relentless anxiety generated by the pandemic, Pennsylvania reopened its online liquor business — only to see it become quickly overloaded and forced to close shop. You can take another shot Thursday, the state says.
While the surreal has become routine, and it’s going to stay that way for a while, at least a few positive signs emerged Wednesday. For the rapidly swelling ranks of the financially distressed, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court extended a moratorium on evictions for a month.
— Anthony R. Wood, John Duchneskie and Pranshu Verma