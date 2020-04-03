Latest New coronavirus tests could be powerful tools to manage the pandemic — if they work
A slew of new coronavirus tests is coming — and so is confusion about them.
Stephen Hahn, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner, didn’t help matters Thursday when he told CBS radio, “We’re going to announce today our first approval of a serology test that will, in laboratories, allow the labs to determine exposure in the antibodies.” A few moments later, he added that those serology tests “aren’t FDA approved. but we’ve given them the flexibility to go forward as long as they’ve done their own quality assurance."
Serology tests — so called because they examine the blood serum — could be transformative in managing the pandemic, if they work. In theory, the tests could help diagnose and even treat infections. The tests might also identify people who could safely go back to work, and answer questions about the transmissibility and lethality of the virus.
But just like the laborious, time-consuming molecular tests that have been used worldwide to diagnose the coronavirus over the last three months, the serology versions are fraught with unknowns and pitfalls.
— Marie McCullough
Boeing shuts down Delco helicopter plant for 2 weeks due to the coronavirus
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Boeing Co. on Friday shut down operations at its Ridley Park, Delaware County, plant for two weeks.
The decision, announced Thursday night, comes two weeks after the aviation giant said it would keep the military helicopter plant open.
“This action is intended to ensure the well-being of employees, their families and local communities, and will include an orderly shutdown consistent with requirements of the U.S. and global defense customers,” the company said.
Boeing said it would conduct deep cleaning at the Ridley Park plant and “establish rigorous criteria for return to work."
The plant employs more than 4,600 workers who make H-47 Chinook, V-22 Osprey, and MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters. Employees who can work remotely will do so, and those who cannot will receive paid leave at double the normal rate, the company said.
Employees are to return to work April 20.
“When the suspension is lifted, Boeing Philadelphia will restart production in an orderly manner with a focus on safety, quality and meeting customer commitments,” the company said.
— Mensah M. Dean
CDC expected to recommend people wear a cloth mask or facial covering when in public.
U.S. officials are moving closer to recommending that people should wear a cloth mask or facial covering in public settings like grocery stores to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The policy would be new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has for weeks said only medical professionals, those who are sick, or those caring for the sick needed to wear masks. But over the last week, as an escalating number of Americans tested positive for the virus, pressure has mounted for the agency to revise its recommendations
The recommendation would be an acknowledgement that making a mask out of fabric or a T-shirt could help prevent carriers of the virus from spreading it if they cough or sneeze while in public, particularly before the onset of symptoms.
At a briefing Thursday, Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, described the new advisory as “an additive piece,” saying a mask was not a replacement for social distancing and hand washing.
“We want to make sure everybody understands it’s not a substitute for the presidential guidelines that have already gone out,” she said.
— Anna Orso
Morning roundup: Coronavirus cases still rising as officials prepare hospital space and hand out food
Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Pennsylvania, with the state reporting 1,211 new cases Thursday, and at least four New Jersey hospitals reached capacity as Gov. Phil Murphy announced 182 more deaths and a total case count over 25,000.
“The increases we’re seeing are not just [because] of more testing,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said at Thursday’s briefing in Harrisburg. “We’re seeing more cases.”
Philadelphia hospitals, too, were seeing increases in the number of hospitalized patients, and Montgomery County officials anticipated higher percentages of people testing positive.
The number of coronavirus cases worldwide passed one million on Thursday, as the death toll in New York, the epicenter for this country, neared 2,400 and the number of infected people there approached 100,000. The Labor Department said that nearly 10 million jobs have been lost since the pandemic reached the United States.
The number of cases in Pennsylvania topped 7,000 as Thursday dawned, the first full day Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order was in place statewide. The state has lost 90 people to the virus, and the death toll in New Jersey hit 537.
— Justine McDaniel, Laura McCrystal and Pranshu Verma