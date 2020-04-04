Latest These couples couldn’t have weddings during the pandemic, but they could still get married.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected couples’ matrimony plans. For the weddings that are still going on, they are much smaller, and with hopes that the big celebration will happen one day, maybe next year.
Jeremy Howe and Meghan Sunzeri planned to get married at the William Penn Inn in Montgomery County on March 29. Instead, they tied the knot at the Collegeville home of Howe’s aunt and uncle.
“It kind of provided a lot of clarity as to what’s important,” Howe said. “We just want to be married. That is all that matters to us.”
— Ellie Silverman
Can I hang out with my friends if we stay 6 feet apart?
You know to stay at least six feet apart from other people when you go outside. Does that mean you can hang out with friends, as long as you maintain your distance? A lot of people have written in to ask us.
Yes and no, experts said.
Yes, staying six feet apart will likely prevent one person from infecting another, so hanging out like that would be fine, said Aline M. Holmes, a clinical professor at Rutgers University School of Nursing.
“Just be aware that it’s six feet to the best of our knowledge,” Holmes said. “But why bet your money on that?”
— Jonathan Lai
The coronavirus surge is coming: Racing for supplies, Pa. hopes to avoid disaster and New Jersey fears it’s here
In the three weeks since Pennsylvania’s first social distancing measures took effect, all schools and most businesses have closed indefinitely, the state’s nearly 13 million residents have been ordered to stay home, and at least 8,400 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Gov. Tom Wolf has said officials are trying to keep the state’s hospital system from “collapsing,” and doctors and nurses tell of mask shortages while members of the military line up cots in empty schools. Some projections say Pennsylvania can still avoid the disaster unfolding in neighboring states. There is a chance — if residents stay home — that “we actually nip this in the bud,” Wolf said Friday.
New Jersey has confirmed close to 30,000 infections and 646 deaths. Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday that the state may be only a week behind the nation’s coronavirus epicenter, New York, where more than 3,000 have died.
Four weeks into the region’s crisis, government data and interviews indicate that Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and some cities and towns within them have increased their equipment stockpile and taken precautionary steps recommended by experts — but remain short of the medical equipment they need.
And with the pandemic’s likely peak weeks away, the worst is yet to come.
— Justine McDaniel, Allison Steele, Pranshu Verma, Laura McCrystal
Pennsylvania throws a coronavirus lifeline that leaves out the neediest hospitals
The COVID-19 pandemic has financially squeezed Philadelphia-area health systems because they are not treating patients with needs that are not urgent and are paying extra costs to prepare for a surge in coronavirus victims.
Already, Shore Memorial Medical Center and Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, which owns five hospitals in the region, have announced buyouts and furloughs. More are expected. Standard & Poor’s estimated this week that hospital revenues and patient volumes are 40% below what they would normally be.
In a bid to relieve some of the pressure, Pennsylvania Treasurer Joe Torsella launched a program to spend up to $240 million buying a form of variable-rate debt owed by Pennsylvania hospitals. The goal is to keep interest rates down for health systems, helping them preserve cash.
— Harold Brubaker
Flags are lowered for New Jersey dead; Gov. Wolf, feds recommend wearing cloth masks
State flags in New Jersey were lowered to half-staff on Friday to honor the 646 residents who have died of the coronavirus, while Gov. Phil Murphy said the state’s grim toll may only be about a week behind that of New York, where nearly 3,000 people have died.
In both New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the number of new cases continued to rise. Gov. Tom Wolf urged all residents to wear cloth masks when they leave their homes. He said projections show that the commonwealth could avoid overrunning its hospital capacity if people keep taking protective measures and staying home.
— Justine McDaniel