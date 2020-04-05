Latest How Philadelphia’s Hahnemann hospital owner became an internet coronavirus villain
Katherine Fritz first came across Joel Freedman’s name last week on Twitter. She Googled him, and found an October article about Freedman’s $3.5 million Rittenhouse Square home, which he was selling after he had announced the closure of the former Hahnemann University Hospital, which he owns.
Fritz read more — how Philadelphia tried to lease the former hospital as the coronavirus pandemic spread, and how Freedman offered it for nearly $1 million a month. Fritz was appalled, and dashed off a few tweets about Hahnemann, juxtaposing it with photos of the interior of Freedman’s home. It was shared thousands of times.
Fritz’s posts were among thousands in a social media firestorm that grew since Mayor Jim Kenney accused Freedman of “trying to make a buck” off the coronavirus pandemic while negotiating over the use of the ex-hospital, which once held about 500 beds on North Broad Street.
For his detractors, Freedman is now the villain of the coronavirus crisis and a symbol, particularly among the left, of the perils of intersecting private equity with health care. His portrait has been doctored by meme creators all over Instagram. His Philadelphia house has been egged and graffitied with phrases like Joel Kills, and a dozen lawyers offered to represent pro-bono anyone charged in connection with the vandalism.
— Anna Orso
Coronavirus has transformed the lives of TV newspeople in Philadelphia
CBS3 chief meteorologist Kate Bilo recently found herself putting a pair of “Cinderella princess heels” on her 2-year-old while delivering a weather forecast.
At Fox29, Good Day Philadelphia anchors Alex Holley and Mike Jerrick have been fighting to preserve their easy back-and-forth rapport while working farther and farther apart.
Morning anchor Lucy Bustamante is performing her duties for both NBC10 and Telemundo62 from a corner of her 5-year-old daughter’s bedroom, while over at CBS3, anchor Jim Donovan is fielding questions from viewers who want to know exactly what color his home office is painted.
Just as it has for many viewers, the coronavirus pandemic has transformed the work lives of TV newspeople in Philadelphia. As news operations continue to evolve their approach to social distancing in an effort to keep their workers safe, jobs that once seemed impossible to do outside a studio are getting done from home.
— Ellen Gray
Is 2020 a lost year to the coronavirus?
A month ago, Julie Hancher had ambitious goals for 2020. The founder of Green Philly, a media start-up focused on sustainability, had launched a podcast and a growing event series, and finally graduated from a coworking space to an office.
“I had a plan to pay off debt, was starting to make traction on sales leads. It really felt like a pivotal year," she said. In a matter of days, all of that was turned upside down. Now, Hancher said, “I’m rethinking business strategy to survive 2020.”
Just over two weeks into Philadelphia’s citywide shutdown, with a state-issued stay-at-home order extended indefinitely to slow the spread of the coronavirus, people are grappling with the question of: What if this is not just a lost week or a lost month, but a lost year? What of the plans and goals that were set for 2020 — are they already out of reach?
— Samantha Melamed
Facebook 'sick prank’ post said New Jersey police officer died due to coronavirus
A Facebook post wrongly claimed a Gloucester Township police officer had died due to the coronavirus Saturday, police chief David Harkins said in a statement.
“This posting is completely FALSE,” Harkins said in a statement. “This appears to be a sick prank against the Gloucester Township community and the Gloucester Township Police Department.”
The post, which said with misspellings that “First GTPD officer to pass away do to covid19," appeared on a community Facebook page Saturday evening, along with a picture of Patrolman Craig Walsh. Harkins promptly denied the post, and asked page administrators to remove it.
“It is despicable that someone would put a false story out about the death of police officer from COVID-19,” Harkins said. “This deadly virus has claimed the lives of fellow police officers in Newark, New York City, Chicago, Detroit, along with 846 people in New Jersey ... The threat to our Gloucester Township Police Officers is real.”
— Pranshu Verma
Trump says ‘toughest’ weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads
President Donald Trump is warning that the country could be headed into its “toughest” weeks yet as the coronavirus death toll mounts, but at the same time he expressed growing impatience with social distancing guidelines and said he’s eager to get the country reopened and its stalled economy back on track.
“There will be a lot of death, unfortunately,” Trump said Saturday in a somber start to his daily briefing on the pandemic, "There will be death.”
Trump added a twist on his familiar push for a drug that hasn't been clearly shown to work to stop the virus — he said he may start taking it as a preventative measure after consulting with his doctor, even though there's no evidence to show it works for that, either.
The president initially had suggested the country could reopen by Easter but pulled back seeing projections of a staggering death toll even if restrictive measures remain in place. But just days after extending tough national guidelines through the end of April, staring down historic levels of unemployment and economic standstill, he was talking about reopening as soon as possible, and speaking Saturday with leaders of professional sports leagues about filling arenas again.
— Associated Press
Coronavirus’ chilling milestones; stay at home for religious gatherings
The coronavirus continued its deadly march across Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Saturday, turning counts of the sick and the dead from agonizing to chilling:
More New Jerseyans have died from the coronavirus than in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, Gov. Phil Murphy said.
The number of the state’s residents who have lost their lives to coronavirus-related complications — including an additional 200 on Saturday — reached 846, nearly 100 more than died in the terrorist assault, an event that shocked the nation and forever changed aspects of American life.
“This pandemic is writing one of the greatest tragedies in our state’s history,” Murphy said, pausing for a moment of silence.
He directed residents to continue to stay home to try to slow the virus by avoiding contact with others, including forgoing in-person religious services and gatherings during the Easter, Passover, and Ramadan holidays.
“If we all do our part, there is no question in my mind we will win this war,” Murphy said.
— Jeff Gammage, Maddie Hanna, Laura McCrystal, Dylan Purcell
