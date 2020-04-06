Latest Citing coronavirus concerns, Trader Joe’s is closing two Center City stores for cleaning
Two Center City Trader Joe’s stores are closing for “precautionary cleaning and sanitization,” the company says, citing unspecified coronavirus concerns.
The store at 2121 Market St. will close Monday and reopen Tuesday, while the store at 1324 Arch St. will close Tuesday and reopen Wednesday.
The two stores are among six nationwide the company said would be closed for cleaning.
“We have made sure all crew members at the respective locations have been informed and understand the steps to take to best safeguard the health of their communities,” company said in a statement. “While a store is closed, Trader Joe’s pays all crew members for their scheduled shifts.”
— Joseph Gambardello
High-income Philadelphians getting tested for coronavirus at far higher rates than low-income residents
Philadelphians who live in higher-income neighborhoods have gotten tested for the coronavirus six times more frequently than those in lower-income areas.
Epidemiologist Usama Bilal of Drexel University’s Dornsife School of Public Health made the discovery using data from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.
“What it shows is social inequality,” Bilal said. “This needs to change.”ilal stressed that he measured whether people received tests only, not whether residents had the coronavirus.
But, he added, data from New York and Barcelona, Spain, indicate “the number of positives tends to be higher in poorer areas.”
— Alfred Lubrano
As courts close for the coronavirus, officials and advocates adjust to protect domestic violence victims
State and federal leaders have not minced words during the coronavirus pandemic: The best, and safest, place to be is home. Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday extended his stay-at-home order statewide.
But domestic-violence advocates across the Philadelphia region say that homes aren’t safe for hundreds of families. Court officials have seen applications for protection-from-abuse orders either stay consistent or drop slightly. They quietly fear that people in dangerous situations aren’t aware that otherwise shuttered county courthouses remain open for these emergency functions, and are actively working to remind people that there is always a place to turn to, even during a pandemic.
Laurel House, a domestic-abuse nonprofit serving Montgomery County, has tailored its services during the shutdown to keep petitioners seeking the protection orders safe. One of the largest adjustments, made in concert with the county solicitor, has been to provide hotel rooms for applicants whose orders prevent them from living with an abuser, according to Tara Willis, the nonprofit’s domestic abuse response team manager.
— Vinny Vella
Morning Roundup: Medical equipment needed as pandemic surge nears; Americans brace for ‘hardest and saddest’ week of their lives
An urgent search for medical equipment and supplies continued across the Philadelphia region on Palm Sunday, as the faithful prayed and the U.S. surgeon general warned Americans to brace for the “saddest week” of their lives.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the state procured an additional 500 ventilators from the national emergency stockpile, but still needed at least 1,350 more.
“We’re going to have not just a tough week ahead but a tough several weeks ahead,” Murphy told CNN on Sunday night. "Whether it’s ventilators, personal protective equipment, beds, health-care workers, those will all be constraints. We’re going to do everything we can to stay out ahead of this.”
Hospitals around Philadelphia have been seeking donations of personal protective equipment, or PPE, in anticipation of a surge of coronavirus cases, and city leaders still want “urgently needed” goods.
Pennsylvania officials say the existing supply of about 4,000 ventilators is enough to handle the current load of COVID-19 cases, Spotlight PA reported last week, although Gov. Tom Wolf said the state is trying to acquire about 1,000 to 1,400 more.
— Jeff Gammage, Aubrey Whelan, Pranshu Verma and Cassie Owens