Latest Wissahickon Valley Park sees surge of visitors during Pa. coronavirus stay-at-home-orders
Philadelphia’s Wissahickon Valley Park is seeing crowds the size it normally draws in peak summer season as people cooped up by coronavirus protective measures seek relief outdoors.
But those who work to keep the park functioning say the crush is not just a strain on the park — it’s dangerous to visitors.
“Ever since the social distancing order has gone into place, it’s been incredibly crowded in the park … even on the rainy days,” said Ruffian Tittmann, executive director of Friends of the Wissahickon, a nonprofit that works with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation to oversee the park.
Tittmann cautioned that visitors should practice safe distancing, consider cutting back trips to the park, and keep their dogs on leashes.
Gov. Tom Wolf issued stay-at-home orders for Philadelphia and six other counties on March 23, but extended the orders for all 67 Pennsylvania counties as of April 1. The orders state that “engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running if they maintain social distancing” is allowed.
— Frank Kummer
98 Philly police officers, firefighters and medics test positive for the coronavirus
Sources and city official say that as of Monday, 98 Philly police officers, firefighters and medics have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The number includes 52 police officers and 46 firefighters and medics.
One police officer, Lt. James Walker, a 32-year-veteran assigned to the traffic division, died Sunday at Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health after testing positive for the virus on March 27, his family said. He was 59 and the first city employee to die of the virus.
Sources say 140 firefighters and paramedics were awaiting test results while dozens of police officers — who are symptomatic for the virus and awaiting test results, or who have been exposed to others who have tested positive — are self-quarantining.
The Police Department has 6,300 officers; the Fire Department has 2,700 firefighters and medics.
— Mike Newall
Morning Roundup: Amid hopes of a coronavirus curve flattening, officials warn not to get complacent
The curve of coronavirus infections is starting to flatten in New Jersey and may be poised to do so in Pennsylvania, making this a “critical time” for social distancing efforts, officials said, as projections Monday showed the two states and New York getting closer to a peak surge.
Gov. Phil Murphy said it was no time to “take our foot off the gas,” and Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine warned residents not to get complacent, cautioning it was too early to know whether the rate was truly plateauing. Social distancing, one estimate showed, could make the difference between tens of thousands and a half-million cases in New Jersey.
“Now is the time,” Levine said at a Monday briefing, “to stay home.”
More than 10,000 people in the United States have died of the coronavirus, a grim milestone as experts say the country is heading into what will likely be its most difficult weeks during the pandemic. Nearly half of those deaths have been in New York state.
— Justine McDaniel, Pranshu Verma and Sean Collins Walsh