Latest Photos: Philly landmarks lit in blue to honor health-care workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic
On Tuesday night, Philly was looking a little blue.
To commemorate World Health Day and to honor health-care workers fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, many of the city’s iconic structures were lit blue. The landmarks will be bathed in blue every Tuesday for the rest of April.
“The selfless health-care workers who are on the front lines of this public health crisis are true heroes,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement. “The act of lighting our city up in blue is a small but highly visible way to express our support and appreciation during this trying time. We want Philadelphia’s health-care workers to know we are thinking of them and are eternally grateful for the sacrifices they are making each day.”
Buildings that participated included the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Franklin Institute, the Free Library of Philadelphia, the PECO Building, Citizens Bank Park, the Wells Fargo Center and Lincoln Financial Field.
— Tom Gralish and Steven Falk
Activists say Pennsylvania’s critical-care guidelines discriminate against the disabled for COVID-19 care
Disability Rights Pennsylvania has filed a federal civil rights complaint alleging that the state’s draft of the medical treatment rationing plan for prioritizing who gets critical care during the COVID-19 pandemic discriminates against people with disabilities.
The advocacy group, whose official role is to ensure that Pennsylvania policies do not violate the rights of people with disabilities, objects to the heavy weight a state Department of Health draft has given to life expectancy and quality of life in deciding who gets care, said Kelly Darr, the group’s legal director.
“Studies show that determinations of life expectancy are the product of bias and are not really grounded in actually life expectancy,” Darr said Tuesday. “We want them to put in the triage guidelines cautions against those kinds of biases very specifically.”
— Harold Brubaker
Unemployed and uninsured because of coronavirus? You may be eligible for Medicaid
Julia Ramsey felt shell-shocked when she was laid off from her IT job in early March.
Then, her family lost their health insurance.
Employer-sponsored health insurance is the most common type of health coverage for individuals under age 65, when most Americans become eligible for Medicare. And with millions of Americans out of work as businesses shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, analysts say the ranks of the uninsured also will rise.
Newly unemployed — and uninsured — individuals may be eligible for a plan through the federal marketplace, healthcare.gov. Others may have low enough family incomes to qualify for Medicaid.
— Sarah Gantz
Coronavirus leaves homebuyers and sellers in limbo — and at financial risk
A single mother and nurse in her mid-30s could no longer afford her Delaware County house. So she took all the money she could scrape together for a security deposit and the first and last month’s rent for an apartment, and she put her house on the market.
To help make ends meet, she needed the profits from her home sale, originally set to close April 6.
Two weeks ago, she lost her job. Last week, her buyer backed out. Now, she’s stuck with a mortgage she can’t pay, an apartment she can’t afford, and stress over how she will cover groceries and her family’s other living expenses, said her Realtor, Brian Kane.
“She’s in a major financial bind,” he said. “She can’t get work. She needs the money, and now the sale isn’t happening.”
In the weeks since the coronavirus pandemic upended daily life and Pennsylvania deemed real estate activity nonessential, real estate agents have been doing what they can to complete sales. But buyers are stymied by financial uncertainty and the unavailability of inspectors and contractors. Sellers waiting for the busy spring real estate season don’t know whether to list their houses as scheduled.
And no one knows just how long the uncertainty will last.
— Michaelle Bond, Jeremy Roebuck
Celebrated songwriter John Prine dies from coronavirus complications
John Prine, the ingenious singer-songwriter who explored the heartbreaks, indignities and absurdities of everyday life in “Angel from Montgomery,” “Sam Stone,” “Hello in There” and scores of other indelible tunes, died Tuesday at the age of 73.
His family announced his death from complications from the coronavirus.
Winner of a lifetime achievement Grammy earlier this year, Prine was a virtuoso of the soul, if not the body. He sang his conversational lyrics in a voice roughened by a hard-luck life, particularly after throat cancer left him with a disfigured jaw.
He joked that he fumbled so often on the guitar, taught to him as a teenager by his older brother, that people thought he was inventing a new style. But his open-heartedness, eye for detail and sharp and surreal humor brought him the highest admiration from critics, from such peers as Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson, and from such younger stars as Jason Isbell and Kacey Musgraves, who even named a song after him.
Aware of his own mortality, Prine, an Army veteran, joked in “When I Get to Heaven" that he would have a vodka and ginger ale and smoke a cigarette nine miles long but also said he would shake God’s hand and “thank Him for more blessings than one man can stand.”
In 2017, Rolling Stone proclaimed him “The Mark Twain of American songwriting.”
— Associated Press
Morning Roundup: Philadelphia warns of ‘painful cuts’ as coronavirus death toll jumps. Still, case curves might be flattening.
Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the region reached new highs with their daily reports of coronavirus deaths on Tuesday; the Garden State closed its parks; and Philadelphia warned of impending “painful” cuts while imploring religious leaders to hold only virtual services during the coming holy days.
Those bleak developments notwithstanding, officials were continuing to see budding, if not quite blooming, signs for optimism that the virus and its insidious siege of anxiety eventually will relent.
While the numbers keep climbing on both sides of the river — up to 240 virus-related deaths in Pennsylvania and 1,232 in New Jersey, including 191 in Philadelphia and its neighboring counties — the case curves have been flattening in both states, which officials attribute to social distancing practices. Nine have died in New Castle County.
Gov. Phil Murphy said he had spoken with Pennsylvania’s Tom Wolf and other governors about preliminary plans for a slow return to business.
But he also indicated that the suspension of business as usual will be the routine for a while longer.
— Anthony R. Wood and Erin McCarthy