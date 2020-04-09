Latest ‘Every day, every flight’ is a coronavirus risk for flight attendants
It was late March, the coronavirus was spreading, people were still getting on planes to go on vacation, and flight attendants were posting on Facebook that yes, they had contracted the virus themselves.
A Frontier Airlines flight attendant said the question hit her: “We are still flying?”
“We are testing positive," she said, speaking on condition of anonymity to protect her job. "Something needs to be done.”
While the volume of passengers at U.S. airports has plummeted, one union representing American Airlines flight attendants offered a glimpse this week of the number of coronavirus infections in their ranks: About 100 flight attendants for Philadelphia’s dominant carrier have tested positive.
— Catherine Dunn
'Every day is a fresh hell’ for undocumented domestic workers in a world turned upside down by coronavirus
They were supposed to be like family. But they broke up — for now at least — by text.
Ping. Ping. Ping. The messages popped up on Maria del Carmen Diaz’s phone, one after the other. All worded similarly: “Don’t come to work because of the coronavirus. Stay home. … We’re home and can’t go to work. … When this passes, we’ll see what happens.”
Within the span of just a few days last month, del Carmen Diaz, 54, lost all 25 of her cleaning and nanny jobs. She’d worked for most of the families for more than 20 years, one generation after the other, ever since she came to Philadelphia from Veracruz in Mexico.
For 60 to 70 hours a week, she scrubbed their toilets, tubs, and floors. Laundered and ironed clothes. Cooked meals. Took care of their children, and their frail, elderly relatives. Even made piñatas for kids’ parties. To travel from house to house, mostly throughout West Philadelphia, she took trolleys, trains, and buses.
“Some employers told me because I take public transportation, I could bring the virus to their home,” she said through a translator. “I felt humiliated, like I’m not worth anything.” she said.
There are about 16,000 domestic workers in Philadelphia, many of whom, like del Carmen Diaz, are undocumented immigrants. She earned about $1,000 a week. She pays taxes, but because of her immigration status, she doesn’t qualify for unemployment benefits, even under the new $2 trillion coronavirus economic rescue package.
— Barbara Laker
Morning Roundup: Pennsylvania hospitals given go ahead to share supplies, N.J. imposes new limits on grocery shopping
Pennsylvania hospitals statewide will be able to share supplies so that the areas hit hardest by the coronavirus can get more equipment, under an executive order signed Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf.
In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy directed nonessential construction in the state to stop by Friday and clamped down on grocery shopping, ordering stores to limit customer entry, and shoppers and workers to wear masks.
Philadelphia was classified as a potential hot spot for the virus by the federal government, Vice President Mike Pence told Wolf on a call Wednesday, and indicated it may send more aid to Pennsylvania. But city Health Commissioner Thomas Farley suggested the White House might be looking at outdated numbers, saying daily numbers show the growth in the city’s cases is slowing.
“The federal government is actually bumping Pennsylvania up in terms of priority for getting this scarce equipment,” Wolf said. “While it’s not good news that Philadelphia and the southeastern part of the state is seen as a hot spot, it is going to be helpful in getting more … resources.”
— Justine McDaniel, Pranshu Verma and Erin McCarthy