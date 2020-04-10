Today, the streets are quiet. Most residents are heeding our order to stay at home. Businesses are shuttered. Playgrounds, schools, and houses of worship are empty. We are waiting, hoping, praying, and mourning those who were lost.

But I write to tell you that even amid our silent streets, the spirit of this great city has not, in any way, been diminished by this virus.

I see this spirit in the growing number of folks at home sewing and donating face coverings, and manufacturers who have shifted production to personal protective equipment. It’s seen in the countless people opting to order food and supplies from our restaurants and local small businesses. That spirit is in our philanthropic community who mobilized in record time and raised tens of millions of dollars for struggling nonprofits. It’s in the School District and Community College of Philadelphia, doing everything possible to bring remote learning to all students. And it’s also in the scores of volunteers packing thousands of meals every week to ensure Philadelphians don’t go hungry.