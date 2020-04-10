Latest Yo Philly, meet the 19-year-old who Lysol’d the street while standing on his handlebars
Sometimes you see something that is so uniquely Philadelphia, you instinctively know that it came from here. Maybe you felt that over these last couple weeks when you saw photos of people enjoying citywide specials while alone in their apartments, or when your neighbor screamed “E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES” out his window for no reason other than that he could.
Or perhaps it was when you saw a video of a guy decked out in full medical gear and face mask, spraying Lysol down the streets of North Philly while teetering atop the handlebars of his bike and weaving in and out of traffic.
Yeah, that of-the-moment pandemic video was pretty Philly, too.
The video was posted on Instagram on March 15 by BikeLifeRex, a North Philly 19-year-old, and has since garnered tens of thousands of views on both Instagram and Twitter, where a post this week featuring the video has been retweeted almost 20,000 times. Many of the comments from people sharing the video were something to the effect of “Philly is gonna Philly,” and how — despite the use of in-demand medical gear — it inspired a flicker of joy, maybe a fleeting one, during one of the darkest periods in recent memory.
— Anna Orso
Mayor Kenney says Philadelphia’s spirit remains strong in face of the coronavirus pandemic
In an open letter to the city, Mayor Jim Kenney on Friday praised all those on the front-line of the coronavirus fight as well as the volunteers and companies working behind the scenes to support health care workers and those in need.
He also mourned those who died.
— Staff report
Philadelphia Archdiocese to live stream Good Friday service
Today is Good Friday, a somber day on the Christian calendar made more somber by the coronavirus pandemic.
While the faithful aren’t able to gather and worship together due to COVID-19, many can “attend” virtual services organized by their churches.
For the region’s, 1.3 million Roman Catholics, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia will be streaming its service at 3 p.m. from the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.
Viewers can watch on its website and on Archbishop Nelson J. Perez’s Facebook page. Other local parishes and religious communities are also streaming their celebrations.
— Erin McCarthy
From one end of Broad Street to the other, a look at what the coronavirus has stolen
The sky was cruel. Blue and cloudless on Monday, it beckoned people to abandon their living rooms and makeshift offices and temporary classrooms, to step outside and drink up the sunlight and warmer weather.
It’s what we look forward to all winter: a spring rebirth, a chance to renew simple pleasures and traditions — ball games, beer gardens, graduations, races, family gatherings around a barbecue. And yet, on this April afternoon, the city’s sidewalks were barren for blocks at a time, from the northernmost reaches of Broad Street, where it cuts off at Cheltenham Avenue, down to the stadiums in the last pocket of South Philly before I-95 and the Navy Yard.
Broad Street is more than just Philadelphia’s main artery; it’s 13 miles of traffic jams, churches, schools, restaurants, hospitals, and homes. It’s where we come together to celebrate parades and argue during protests, where couples pose for pictures on their wedding day. And it’s just one lens through which to view the toll that the coronavirus has exacted, the sense of normalcy that the pandemic has stolen from us all.
— David Gambacorta
Morning Roundup: ‘It’s very important to have hope,’ says Pa. health secretary; New Jersey’s hospital peak could come this weekend
New Jersey’s peak surge in coronavirus hospitalizations could come during the weekend, state officials said, with hospitals projected to see their patient load nearly double from Thursday’s 7,360 to 14,400.
At the same time, said Gov. Phil Murphy, the state is “in the early stage of progress" as the rate of infections slows — as it has in Pennsylvania, where officials urged residents to have
Social distancing measures are working, said Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine, imploring people to continue staying home to slow the spread of infection, underscored by Gov. Tom Wolf’s Thursday order for all Pennsylvania schools to remain closed for the rest of the academic year.
“The curve has changed,” Levine said, but it is “not completely flat.... We need to maintain our vigilance.”
— Justine McDaniel, Pranshu Verma, Erin McCarthy and Laura McCrystal