Latest Here’s how restaurants are trying to keep making money during the pandemic
Restaurateurs in the era of coronavirus are taking bold steps to keep revenue flowing.
The big guns who chose to remain open are focusing on specialties, at least in the short term. Marc Vetri sells fresh pasta out of Fiorella and Stephen Starr offers pizzas at Pizzeria Stella and bread from a window at Parc, for example. In the grand scheme, the revenue doesn’t move the needle, but it does keep the public happy and a few employees collecting paychecks.
Others have pivoted in an attempt to bring in revenue not only to survive but to subsidize the costs of reopening their dining rooms someday.
— Mike Klein
Can I go for a hike? Balancing the need to get outdoors with the advice on staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
As part of efforts to clamp down on the spread of the coronavirus, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy closed all state forests and state and county parks, making it harder for folks to get outside and exercise while practicing social distancing.
But it’s not just Jersey. In Pennsylvania, some national parks and recreation areas (Valley Forge, Delaware Water Gap) are closed, though state parks and state game lands remain open.
In Delaware, officials are looking at limiting state park access on a “case-by-case” basis. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said it will limit vehicle access to prevent crowding and allow for safe social distancing.
With a sunny weekend in the forecast for the Philadelphia region, here’s what you need to know about staying safe while getting outside.
— Gary Thompson
Philly courts release 200+ jail inmates in first week of emergency hearings
Philadelphia’s jail system is under siege from a coronavirus outbreak growing at a rate five times the rest of the city. This week, roughly 235 inmates were released through a new effort to curb transmission of the virus by thinning the city’s jail population.
For three days this week, four judges presided over a series of unusual hearings, reviewing scores of potentially releasable inmates from lists compiled by the District Attorney’s Office and the Defender Association. Candidates included nonviolent offenders who had already completed their minimum sentences and those being held on cash bail or low-level charges like drug possession, prostitution, and theft.
Judges considered each case one-by-one — most only for a matter of minutes — weighing the circumstances of the defendant’s alleged crimes and whether victims had expressed safety concerns, and if the prisoners had stable homes to return to.
— Jeremy Roebuck, Chris Palmer
South Jersey health-care workers respond to state’s call to action, while others are kept home by their employer’s coronavirus policies
At the end of her first nursing shift in a North Jersey hospital, Ana Almonte shuffled into the college dorm that would be her makeshift home three nights a week until July. She was alone, but couldn’t stop thinking about the dozens of severely ill patients and harried medical workers she’d met in that overstuffed hospital.
“It really crashed on me,” said Almonte, a 34-year-old nurse with Virtua Health System in Camden, who has taken a second, temporary job in the epicenter of the state’s coronavirus outbreak. “I just felt very lonely.”
As COVID-19 cases surge in New Jersey, pushing hospitals near capacity, the state has put out a massive call for volunteers and loosened regulations to enable more people to respond. The state is reactivating medical licenses for recently retired providers, issuing temporary licenses for out-of-state and out-of-country doctors, and suspending rules that require physician assistants and nurse practitioners to get a doctor’s permission before performing certain tasks, such as prescribing narcotics.
But at the same time, health systems in the Philadelphia area are still gearing up for a surge of patients, like those North Jersey and New York City have seen. And in some cases, their strategies to preserve resources and medical staff conflict with the state’s call to action.
— Sarah Gantz
We’ve seen this before during the Great Depression. Here are some lessons learned.
The blunt headlines that appeared sporadically in The Inquirer throughout 1929 hinted at the dark menace of long-term unemployment, a condition that would worsen as the Great Depression unfurled over the next 12 years.
“Jobless man ends life.” “Man, ill and jobless, is suicide.” “Jobless Darby man a suicide.”
Coming months before Wall Street’s “Black Friday” collapse, such despondency prophesied the economic and emotional misery that Pennsylvanians would experience during the worst economic downturn in U.S. history.
Now, as unemployment in the state hits levels not seen in decades, scholars say that people are increasingly looking back to that earlier crisis for lessons about where we are heading, and how rough the journey will be.
— Frank Fitzpatrick
''New normal’ could last through summer, Kenney warns
The “new normal” brought on by the coronavirus will likely continue at least through the summer in Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney said Friday. Statewide, officials suspect the virus surge may occur next week, Gov. Tom Wolf said, but when the state may be able to “shut this shutdown down” remains a moving target.
“What we’ve put in place as far as social distancing and other things needs to go on and on, at least probably through the summer," Kenney said. “I don’t see that changing. We need to continue to modify our behavior ... in order for this not to come back.”
Amid cautious optimism that the state and city have begun to slow the rate of infection, one federal estimate showed that easing restrictions on daily life after just one month of stay-at-home orders would likely result in a big spike in cases and cause 200,000 deaths nationwide, the New York Times reported Friday.
— Justine McDaniel, Laura McCrystal, Erin McCarthy