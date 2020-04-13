What happened to all the toilet paper, according to professors of psychology and supply chains
Interested in some “used” toilet paper?
That’d be $200, on Facebook Marketplace. The online ad from Upper Darby was probably a joke — or maybe not. Toilet paper has been hard to come by these days after panicked shoppers emptied grocery store shelves of bathroom tissue. The toilet paper shortage became a meme on social media, and came to symbolize consumer hoarding during the coronavirus pandemic.
So, what happened to all the toilet paper? We asked two local experts — Deborah Small, a Wharton psychologist, and Subodha Kumar, a Temple professor of supply chain management — to explain this strange side effect of the coronavirus crisis.
— Christian Hetrick
Why an ‘infodemic’ of fake coronavirus news is putting Philadelphia mask-makers into Facebook jail
The last few weeks for Amy Trott have been a marathon of labor, split between her sewing machine and the blue glow of her computer screen. She’s one of the organizers of Sew Face Masks Philadelphia — a group formed on Facebook that, through outreach on the social media site, has mobilized dozens of like-minded sewers to supply front-line workers with the most basic level of protection against the coronavirus.
Then, a week ago, just as the CDC began universal mask use, accelerating demand, Trott’s Facebook account was suspended. She spent three days in what’s commonly called Facebook jail.
“I felt like a criminal!” she said, given the implication that she’d been flagged for possibly trading in regulated goods, like firearms. More important, she said, “It completely hampered everything I was trying to do. It put everything to a halt."
Her experience is just one corner of a sprawling war over what the World Health Organization has deemed an "infodemic” of fake coronavirus news that has coursed through social media at a moment when people are more reliant on it than ever before.
In some cases, users complain that the response of such sites as Facebook has been “draconian." Their use of artificial intelligence and automated spam filters has resulted in the deletion of hundreds of posts sharing articles from legitimate news sources. And efforts to crack down on those hoarding and re-selling masks have caught up well-meaning mask-makers along with gray-market sellers.
— Samantha Melamed
Morning Roundup: Officials ‘wargaming’ a slow, sequenced reopening of a sick and newly jobless America
Health officials and elected leaders began to talk publicly on Sunday about offering people what is simultaneously their dear desire and dark doubt — a slow, sequenced restart of a sick, shaken, and suddenly jobless America.
Nothing is imminent. The coronavirus continues to kill in alarming numbers, and people are ill in every state.
But New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he and other officials met over the weekend to begin “wargaming” what a reopening would look like.
The approach must be regional, undertaken in broad harmony with neighboring states like Pennsylvania, said Murphy, who warned that reopening the state economy too soon could be “pouring gasoline on the fire” of the pandemic. The virus killed another 167 people in New Jersey from Saturday to Sunday, raising the state’s known death toll to 2,350. In Pennsylvania, 13 more COVID-19 death were reported Sunday, bringing the state’s confirmed death toll to 525.
— Jeff Gammage, Chris Palmer and Amy S. Rosenberg