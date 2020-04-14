Latest A Philly nurse’s decision: Fight COVID-19 in New York, or stay safe for her kids?
The calls started coming in faster than she could answer them, filling the nurse’s voice mail with dozens of messages:
“This is regarding the crisis.” “I need to discuss this with you.” “If you could give me a call back.”
Jen Caserta sat on the deck of her apartment in Chadds Ford, on the southern edge of Delaware County. She played back the voice mails, wondering what to do. For several weeks now, recruiters had been e-mailing and calling Caserta, asking her to come to New York or New Jersey; hospitals there have been overrun with COVID-19 patients, and are desperate for staff to treat them.
The recruiters offered Caserta, an operating-room nurse, a crash course in critical-care nursing. They would train her to monitor anesthesia levels, to insert a ventilator tube on the first try. The mother of three, who sometimes flinches at her cellphone bill, could make $5,500 in one week, triple what she normally earns.
Most of all, Caserta thought, she could give a break to another health-care worker on the front lines. Caserta, an agency nurse, had recently finished an assignment at Penn Medicine and had at least a month before her next job would start. “I feel like my people are out there, and they need my help," she said.
“But at the same time, I have three kids I want to keep healthy.”
— Lisa Gartner
Pennsylvania will receive 2 million N95 masks for the ‘health-care challenges’ in the greater Philadelphia area, Pence announces
The federal government will send 2 million N95 masks to Pennsylvania “to support some of the health-care challenges they are facing in the broader Philadelphia area,” said Vice President Mike Pence said Monday’s at the White House coronavirus briefing.
Pence said he spoke with Gov. Tom Wolf directly and that the state will receive the masks next week.
This will reduce a massive burden Pennsylvania has faced, as it had requested nearly 500,000 masks from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to protect front-line medical workers, but as of early April, the state had only received a quarter of that amount.
— Ellie Rushing
Backup medical station in Delco will move to Poconos, officials say
A medical station created late last month at the closed Glen Mills Schools to provide overflow beds for non-coronavirus patients while hospitals dealt with COVID-19 patients will be relocated to the Poconos, Delaware County officials said Monday night.
Those officials expressed confidence they can “handle the capacity of patients they are receiving and anticipate receiving” due to the coronavirus.
About 100 beds will remain at Glen Mills as a “regional reserve,” the county said in a news release.
Members of the Pennsylvania Department of Health and National Guard will begin breaking down the medical station Tuesday morning and will relocate it to an undisclosed site in East Stroudsburg, Monroe County.
As of late Monday, Monroe County reported 816 cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths. While Delaware County reported roughly double the number of cases and deaths, the county has three times the population and a far greater medical-response capacity.
“While we can’t become lax in our efforts to stay at home and follow the guidance on social distancing and wearing masks, we can be reassured by knowing that our local hospitals are prepared,” said Tim Boyce, director of Delaware County’s Department of Emergency Services.
— Ellie Rushing
Morning Roundup: Coronavirus social distancing is causing the curve to flatten in Pa. and N.J.; Wolf, Murphy join regional coalition to plan for reopening
The curve of coronavirus infection is flattening in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, officials said Monday. Social distancing is working, they said — and has helped to avert a worst-case scenario in New Jersey hospitals — but progress is fragile.
Lifting the measures too soon could set the states back and reignite the virus’ spread, a coalition of governors including Pennsylvania’s Tom Wolf and New Jersey’s Phil Murphy warned Monday. They announced a multistate council with other governors in the Northeastern United States to create plans for returning to a more normal life as President Donald Trump claimed “total” authority to reopen the country.
Pennsylvania’s case count has plateaued thanks to residents and business owners following the state’s school and business closures and stay-at-home orders, Health Secretary Rachel Levine said.
Because of social distancing, the state has avoided a “much, much worse” death toll to date, she said. Philadelphia officials indicated the same, saying that while city hospitals were busy, there remained “plenty” of vacant beds and available ventilators.
— Justine McDaniel, Pranshu Verma and Erin McCarthy