Latest On the coronavirus front lines, Philly nurses also battle supply shortages and tension with employers
Two weeks ago, as a surge of COVID-19 cases loomed, intensive care nurse Dawn Kulach worried that she didn’t have the gear she needed to stay healthy and on the job during the worst pandemic in a century.
Wary of running out of N95 masks, Virtua Health System was limiting them to workers at its five South Jersey hospitals who were dealing with COVID-19-positive or suspected patients.
Knowing that people without symptoms can carry the easily spread virus, Kulach asked for better equipment for herself and colleagues. She got permission to wear an N95 brought from home, but kept agitating for other nurses who didn’t have the masks.
On Friday, she said, she was dismissed for insubordination.
Nurses like Kulach have been hailed as heroes for their courageous work in dangerous times. But in numerous interviews, nurses told The Inquirer they wave off that title, saying that saving lives is their calling. The work now is physically and emotionally taxing in ways they could never have imagined, but that, too, is part of the job they love.
— Aubrey Whelan and Jason Laughlin
Coronavirus canceled their plans. They want their money back, but they can’t get it.
Chris Larkin and his wife spent more than $1,000 on what was supposed to be a memorable birthday gift for their 12-year-old daughter: four tickets to see a Billie Eilish concert at the Wells Fargo Center.
But the coronavirus pandemic ruined the March 13 celebration, closing the Philadelphia arena and postponing the show indefinitely. The family spent the night sheltering in place in their Montgomery County home instead.
Then they received another unwelcome birthday surprise.
Vivid Seats, the online marketplace where they bought the tickets, refused to give them a refund, Larkin said. The company, which didn’t return a request for comment, told him he couldn’t get his money back because the show wasn’t officially cancelled. It was technically postponed — until who knows when — and didn’t qualify for a refund.
Consumers are struggling to get refunds as the pandemic disrupts flights, games, live events, and vacations. The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office said it has received 121 complaints about refunds and the public health emergency, mostly regarding the travel industry.
— Christian Hetrick and Catherine Dunn
Morning Roundup: Coronavirus hits nearly 300 Pa. elder-care centers, accounting for half the state’s deaths
The coronavirus has crept into nearly 300 elder-care facilities in Pennsylvania, where it has been responsible for half of all virus-related deaths in the state, officials said Wednesday, and it has struck the Philadelphia region with particular ferocity.
The statistics were released on a day when Pennsylvania instituted an order requiring all businesses and in-person customers to wear protective masks, and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy suggested that the mask look is likely to continue as a “new normal” takes hold after the pandemic subsides.
In New Jersey, which said the virus has been detected in 95% of its elder facilities, the total death toll climbed to 3,156 with Wednesday’s daily report, including 19 reported in Burlington County, and 71,030 positive cases were reported. Pennsylvania has logged 647 deaths and more than 26,000 total cases.
The rate of increase in new cases has flattened substantially in both states and nationwide. But the Pennsylvania data from the elder-care facilities, mined in what Health Secretary Rachel Levine called a “deep dive,” were disconcerting.
— Anthony R. Wood, Anna Orso and Pranshu Verma