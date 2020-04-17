Latest Pa. released figures on the coronavirus and race, but not specific geographic data. Experts say that’s a problem.
New figures released Thursday show black Pennsylvanians make up a disproportionate amount of coronavirus cases across the commonwealth. But public health officials who released the numbers amid pressure to share more demographic information about COVID-19 cases cautioned that the data represent only a quarter of confirmed cases.
While other states and municipalities have publicized data on the race of COVID-19 patients for weeks, Pennsylvania has struggled to collect comprehensive demographics, which experts and some lawmakers say are vital to public health officials’ ability to target resources and begin to scale back social distancing.
Though the state’s data on race is incomplete, the virus’ spread in minority communities can be tracked in other ways. Sharrelle Barber, an assistant research professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Drexel University, said geographic data on cases down to the zip code or neighborhood can be linked with census indicators to help fill the gaps.
But the state Department of Health, which has addresses for the majority of those tested and those who have died, has resisted calls to publish case and death counts that are more granular than county-level.
— Anna Orso, Cynthia Fernandez
Is Philly air cleaner because of coronavirus stay-at-home orders?
Cars, trucks, and buses are among the top pollution sources in Philadelphia, given the vast network of normally traffic-choked roads within the city and surrounding areas.
The compounds emitted from those commuter tailpipes include particulate matter, nitrogen oxide, and carbon monoxide. In addition, the burning of fossil fuels produces volatile organic compounds, sulfur dioxide, and carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas.
It’s been widely assumed that levels of those pollutants would drop significantly during the coronavirus shutdown, which has reduced rush-hour traffic to a fraction of its normal load. But is that true? We look at the data from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health’s Air Management Services to find out.
— Frank Kummer
Morning roundup: Coronavirus patients pushing some Philadelphia-area hospitals near capacity; N.J. schools to stay closed until May 15
More patients infected with the coronavirus were filling Philadelphia-area hospitals on Thursday, and some hospitals in the region were “at or near capacity, especially for intensive care unit beds,” city Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said.
In Philadelphia and its surrounding counties, 1,551 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon, the highest number to date, and hospital data indicated that “definitely we’re not past the worst of it,” Farley said. Hospitals were preparing to transfer patients to other hospitals upon running out of space, but Temple University’s Liacouras Center also stands ready to accept patients if needed, he said.
One model predicted that Thursday would be the state’s peak number of hospitalizations and that deaths would peak in several days, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine said, but she did not indicate whether that seemed to be occurring. “We will see if that model is true,” she said.
Still, Pennsylvania officials on Thursday were “very confident that we’ve flattened the curve,” Levine said, and have recorded a slowdown in the number of coronavirus cases, the percentage of tests that are positive, and reports from emergency rooms about virus diagnoses and flulike symptoms.
— Justine McDaniel, Laura McCrystal, Pranshu Verma