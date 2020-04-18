Latest More than 15,000 people have called Philly coronavirus hotline
Since it launched a month ago, a Philadelphia hotline set up to field questions from the public about coronavirus has answered more than 15,000 calls, officials said.
The helpline, set up through the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia poison control hotline, has taken calls from people who have symptoms of COVID-19 as well as some who simply want information about it, said Jeanette Trella, managing director of the Poison Control Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Common questions from callers include what to do if they have symptoms, where to get tested for the virus, how to stay safe at work if they have an essential job, how people with chronic health conditions can protect themselves, and whether it is safe to open packages.
“We are doing what we can to keep people out of the hospital,” Trella said in a news release. “If they do need to seek care, we are guiding them to do so in a way that is safe for our health care providers and community.”
The helpline is staffed around the clock. Anyone can call to speak with a medical professional at 1-800-722-7112.
— Laura McCrystal
Pregnant women turn to home births during pandemic
Tiearra Sampson described the hospital birth of her son nearly five years ago as “the worst delivery ever.”
“They gave me morphine. The morphine didn’t work. They gave me an epidural. It didn’t work,” Sampson recalled. “I still felt pain. I was throwing up."
After 12 hours in labor, she ended up having an emergency cesarean section at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP).
Still, Sampson, who is expecting her second child this summer, said she’d rather have a home birth — though she is aware of the risks — than take the chance of exposing herself or her baby to coronavirus during a hospital delivery.
Sampson is one of a growing number of pregnant women in Philadelphia who are seeking home births. What’s more, they’ll have to pay roughly $5,500 for a midwife, who is highly trained but whose fee is not covered by insurance.
— Wendy Ruderman
As the coronavirus shutdown inches toward summer, Jersey Shore renters and homeowners hold their breath
Typically at this time of year, Mary Arabia-Galgon is driving down Route 55 to open up her Wildwood duplex, and collecting final payments from the families who rent the spaces for the summer.
But this year, due to the coronavirus, Arabia-Galgon remains in her Bensalem home, watching the calendar days inch closer to May and anxiously anticipating a cancellation from her renters.
“I’m just holding my breath,” said Arabia-Galgon, 54.
Nearly all homeowners, renters, real estate brokers, and officials of New Jersey Shore communities have said something like that with a sigh, as shutdowns and beach closures edge into the summer with no clear end in sight, threatening the state’s multibillion-dollar tourism industry.
In Cape May County, which has about 50% of the state’s second homes, seasonal renters are worrying about refunds, homeowners and brokers are reviewing contract language, and officials are wondering if the entire local economy could be upended.
— Ellie Rushing
Coronavirus has disrupted education for all children. For those with disabilities, the challenges are greater.
Syrita Powers has advocated for her three daughters to get the resources they need in school. Her 11-year-old is autistic and works with reading and math specialists, while her 9- and 7-year-old sisters are nonverbal and have aides who even help them in the bathroom.
“My husband and I had a plan,” said Powers, of West Philadelphia. They told the schools: “If you all just meet us halfway, we can see what they’re capable of.”
They don’t know how they will manage at home.
With schools closed for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus outbreak, families across the region have been challenged to oversee their children’s education. But for parents of students with special needs, the task is more daunting. Many are unsure how to assume roles normally filled by teams of professionals while also managing disruptions to their children’s lives.
— Maddie Hanna and Kristen Graham
Gov. Wolf outlines plan for reopening Pa. but says social distancing must continue for weeks
Gov. Tom Wolf outlined a broad plan Friday to reopen parts of Pennsylvania’s economy by region, but cautioned that the phased reopening cannot happen until the spread of the coronavirus slows further. Social distancing will continue for “the next few weeks,” he said, asking Pennsylvanians to “stay the course.”
Reopening large swaths of the economy now would only “prolong this crisis,” the governor said, warning that the state has a shortage of testing materials and people continue to be hospitalized with, and die of, the highly contagious virus.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Friday also dismissed the possibility of the city returning to normal anytime soon, as the city’s health commissioner said officials were “absolutely not talking dates right now.”
Wolf’s 20-minute address announcing the reopening plan came after a week of national debate over the issue that saw apparent impatience from President Donald Trump to reopen at least parts of the country and saw governors across the Northeast and elsewhere making moves to take charge.
— Justine McDaniel, Anna Orso, Sean Collins Walsh