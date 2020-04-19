Latest Coronavirus interrupts Philadelphia’s busy spring housing market
Marlin and Anne Kinzey, parents of adult children, want to sell their home of 25 years in Washington Square West and downsize to live in their Brooklyn co-op.
They planned to show the townhouse at the start of the spring buying season. But “things kind of went awry,” Marlin Kinzey said.
The coronavirus pandemic interrupted a bustling Philadelphia real estate market and halted in-person open houses and showings. The Kinzeys decided to delay listing and ride out the crisis at their home with attached courtyard. They don’t anticipate selling the house and moving until fall at the earliest.
“This just isn’t the right time to do it,” Kinzey said.
— Michaelle Bond
Pennsylvania liquor stores to offer curbside pickup starting Monday
You might have some trouble getting through on the phones, but starting Monday some of Pennsylvania’s state-run liquor stores will be offering curbside pickups on a limited basis, the state announced Saturday.
Only one order will be accepted per caller per day and it cannot exceed six bottles, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said, adding that store staff would inform callers about what was available at each location.
Orders will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Curbside pickup will be available at 10 stores in Philadelphia and about 45 in the collar counties. A list of stores and phone numbers can be found here.
— Anthony Wood
Philly business owners stand firm on keeping closed
The owner of three Philadelphia bars and restaurants says he’s afraid of letting anyone back inside: “You think you’d take a seat at an empty bar stool near a bunch of strangers?”
The head of Boscov’s, the department-store chain that’s been shut for weeks, is anxious but staying focused on how to make customers and employees feel safe returning: “The masks that we need. The special cleaning policies and procedures.”
And the chairman of a major Center City law firm expects some employees won’t come back to the office until there’s a vaccine for the coronavirus — which even under optimistic scenarios could be 18 months away.
President Donald Trump has eagerly pushed to restart an American economy largely frozen by the pandemic, and the outlines of a gradual reopening came into focus this week with new federal guidelines. On Friday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf laid out his own three-phase plan for slowly getting the state back to work, saying it would take place region by region, and could only begin once there is sufficient testing for the virus and personal protective equipment for health-care workers.
“Moving to reopen large swaths of our economy now is only going to prolong this crisis," he said. “There isn’t going to be one big day.”
— Andrew Seidman, Sam Wood, Juliana Feliciano Reyes, Christian Hetrick
Tensions grow over when the Philadelphia region can safely reopen
The tensions over whether and when America can safely reopen accelerated in the Philadelphia region Saturday, with health authorities warning that people planning to join a Harrisburg back-to-work rally could be sickened by the coronavirus.
That Monday protest would follow shouting, sign-waving demonstrations in Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Michigan, and elsewhere, driven by the frustration of the isolated and unemployed, and encouraged amid the worldwide pandemic by President Donald Trump, who has tweeted out “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” and “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!”
On Saturday, the mounting sense of grievance was counterpointed by announced increases in infections across the country and in the region, where Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey authorities reported scores of new deaths. In University City, three refrigerated trailers were parked to handle an overflow of bodies.
“In the United States and in Pennsylvania, people have the right to protest, but I have significant concerns depending on how that happens,” Health Secretary Rachel Levine warned. “If people do not practice social distancing, … that could facilitate the spread and I would actually worry very much about the health of those people.”
— Jeff Gammage, Laura McCrystal, Vinny Vella
