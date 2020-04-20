Latest Why some get really sick from the coronavirus, and others don’t
In mid-February, when the coronavirus was well on its way in the United States but almost no one was on the lookout, two employees at a northern California hospital struggled to help a woman who was feverish and gasping for breath.
They gave her a nebulizer. They put her on a type of breathing machine sometimes used for sleep apnea. After several days, one of the health-care providers stuck a tube down the woman’s throat and hooked her up to a ventilator.
Eleven days later, she tested positive for the virus. Sure enough, the two hospital workers did, too.
But how to explain 15 other nurses and therapists — each involved in procedures that would have filled the air with the patient’s infectious particles — who did not?
Four months into this worldwide affliction, these kinds of puzzles continue to defy easy answers.
— Tom Avril
Mask requirement goes into effect in Pa.
Today is the first day that Pennsylvanians will have to wear a mask when going into a store or other business.
The order, which requires both store employees and customers to don cloth masks, went into effect 8 p.m. Sunday. It was issued Wednesday to give the public and businesses time to prepare.
A similar order went into effect in New Jersey after the federal Centers for Disease Control recommended the wearing of masks in public on April 3.
The Pennsylvania order also requires businesses to provide space for employees to have breaks and meals while maintaining a social distance and install shields or other barriers at check-out areas, or take other measures to ensure social distancing of customers from check-out personnel.
Businesses can refuse service to any person not wearing a mask.
The order take hold as officials in Harrisburg are preparing for a protest by people opposed to government ordered social distancing measures, the latest in a series of anti-quarantine demonstrations in state capitals.
— Joseph A. Gambardello
Curbside pickup begin at Pennsylvania liquor stores
You might have some trouble getting through on the phones, but starting Monday some of Pennsylvania’s state-run liquor stores will be offering curbside pickups on a limited basis.
Only one order will be accepted per caller per day and it cannot exceed six bottles, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said, adding that store staff would inform callers about what was available at each location.
Orders will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Curbside pickup will be available at 10 stores in Philadelphia and about 45 in the collar counties. A list of stores and phone numbers can be found here.
Liquor stores have remained open in New Jersey and Delaware and some Pennsylvanians have been turned away at the border when they attempted to shop in Delaware.
— Anthony R. Wood
Morning Roundup: Debate and differences over reopening plans, as Philly Mayor Kenney warns cities could face massive layoffs
Several Philadelphia businesses swore they would stay shuttered for as long as necessary, even as some Pennsylvania liquor stores prepared to reopen for curbside service on Monday.
Protective masks emerged as political statements. The mayor of Philadelphia pleaded for federal aid to help cities avoid mass layoffs.
Meanwhile, the numbers of infections and deaths continued to climb on Sunday. Across the United States, more than 759,000 have been sickened and nearly 41,000 died, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In New Jersey, 3,915 more people tested positive, for 85,301 total, and an additional 132 succumbed, raising the state death count to 4,202. Pennsylvania officials announced Sunday that 1,215 more people had become infected, for a total of 32,284, and 276 more died, increasing the state death toll to 1,112.
— Jeff Gammage and Pranshu Verma