Latest Philly’s struggling restaurants are nearing a moment of truth as the coronavirus crisis drags on
Philadelphia’s famed restaurant scene is approaching a crucial moment of survival.
Several restaurateurs are pleading for the possibility of getting forgivable federal loans through a coronavirus economic rescue package. Some have shifted to takeout and delivery, hoping that someday their bars and dining rooms will reopen. Others fear that they will be forced to shutter.
And all are looking to May 8, when Gov. Tom Wolf wants to start relaxing restrictions on Pennsylvania businesses. Still, restaurant owners aren’t expecting life and business to return to normal.
No one knows how the public will respond: Will they balk at sitting at a bar or settling into a banquette, even with accommodations for social distancing?
— Erin Arvedlund, Michael Klein
Top FEMA official in Philly on what states still need to deal with coronavirus
Where is FEMA?
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, best known for taking trailers and rations to Louisiana floods, Texas tornadoes and Atlantic hurricanes, is coordinating federal aid to states and cities during the mass closures of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Never before has every state been under a major disaster declaration,” says MaryAnn Tierney, Philadelphia-based boss of the FEMA region that includes Pennsylvania, Virginia, and three other states plus DC. "We have just over 3,000 people deployed to support COVID” efforts nationally.
At the end of February, two weeks before President Donald Trump declared a national emergency, state officials from across Tierney’s district started asking about coronavirus preparations at a routine meeting in Washington. “Everyone could see something significant was happening,” said Tierney.
She said state health and emergency officials brought coronavirus concerns to her staff — outside the prepared agenda — at that routine regional meeting.
— Joseph N. DiStefano
Morning Roundup: More than 10,000 Philadelphians infected with the coronavirus; New Jersey won’t start reopening for ‘weeks’
More than 10,000 Philadelphians have tested positive for the coronavirus since the infection was first detected in the city six weeks ago, Mayor Jim Kenney announced Tuesday, as New Jersey moved closer to a staggering total of 100,000 cases and officials throughout the region called for federal help with testing supplies.
Philadelphia could be “not at the worst, but near the worst” of the epidemic, officials said, indicating they hope to know by the end of the week whether the number of new cases is beginning to decline.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey all need a much higher ability to do diagnostic testing for the virus, which is seen as critical to reopening the economy and loosening stay-at-home orders, their leaders warned Tuesday. Swabs used for testing and chemicals needed to analyze results have been in short supply. In one instance, Philadelphia placed an order for 10,000 swabs from a company and received only 500, officials said.
Gov. Tom Wolf said Pennsylvania officials are trying to work with federal emergency officials and the private sector to get more supplies. Gov. Phil Murphy said New Jersey, where 73 testing sites are operating, will have to “at least double” its testing capacity before he believes it will be safe enough to restart the economy — and that the state “needs the feds in a big way” to do that.