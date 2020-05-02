Latest Golfers tee off as New Jersey courses reopen
For Tibor Kobolak and John Ahn, Saturday was like Christmas morning.
“I felt like I was a 10-year-old kid,” Kobolak said, his voice muffled by a face mask. “I went to my office to get some work done and I was jittering the whole time saying ‘Let’s go.’”
The two teed off early at the Riverton Country Club, in the South Jersey town of the same name. Gov. Phil Murphy allowed golf courses and parks to reopen Saturday, with some minor adjustments for safety.
At Riverton, that translated to one person per golf cart, the inability to touch the flag at the end of each hole, and the removal of score cards and other items normally shared during an outing. In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf permitted courses to open with similar precautions on Friday.
The adjustments didn’t phase anyone: Tom Kearns, Riverton’s president, said the 180 slots for this weekend sold out in about four minutes — “a mad dash” for members that have been reduced to practicing their swings in their backyards or on simulators.
The weather was a boon: cloudless skies, with temperatures in the 70s. But not even a downpour would’ve stopped Ahn.
“If it were a high of 30 degrees and raining, I’d still be here,” he said. “I’d put on my gear and get it started.”
— Vinny Vella
This retired social worker observes Ramadan while feeding others
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims believe they will get extra blessings for doing good deeds. With this year’s holiday happening in the midst of a pandemic, there is no shortage of opportunities for Gaye Nailah Johns.
The 63-year-old retired social worker has started packing bags of food for a few of her homebound neighbors in Philadelphia, putting groceries in the trunk of her car so they can pick up the food while minimizing contact.
Last weekend, she drove across town to deliver food to a day-care provider and mother of five who lost her job when the coronavirus hit.
“May Allah bless you,” Johns told the woman, whose face was wet with tears as her daughter collected the groceries out of Johns’ trunk.
— Errin Haines of The 19th
Coronavirus has exposed deep race inequity in health care. Can Philadelphia change the trend?
Reginald Fulwood Jr. stood in the cold rain, his surgical mask and blue sweatshirt soaked, as he waited with his family to get tested for coronavirus outside a church in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood.
Fulwood, 40, said he wanted two things: a job to pay the bills and the solace of knowing that he, his 7-year-old twins, and his 69-year-old mother don’t have COVID-19.
“We want to make sure we don’t have this virus because we don’t want to die," Fulwood said. “No one wants to leave this earth right now. Black people, white people, Chinese people — no matter what the race is, we still want to live, so I thank God for giving us the opportunity and others who don’t have health insurance to come get tested to find out where we stand.”
Fulwood was among hundreds of residents lining up for tests last Friday at Mount Airy Church of God in Christ on Ogontz Avenue, in an area where African Americans are especially hard hit by the coronavirus.
In Philadelphia, black patients are dying of the coronavirus at a rate of 4.1 for every 10,000 people — more than 30% higher than the death rate among white patients, according to city data.
More than half the city’s coronavirus deaths have been among African Americans, though they account for about 40% of Philadelphia’s population. Meanwhile white individuals, who make up 35% of the city’s population, account for less than a third of coronavirus deaths here.
— Sarah Gantz, Wendy Ruderman
Cell phone data shows that more Americans are leaving home as stay-at-home orders continue
Americans are on the move again, indicating that adherence to stay-at-home orders may be wearing off as the pandemic drags on.
Over a three-week period ending late last month, the share of Americans staying close to home has steadily shrunk, according to an Inquirer analysis of data provided by a New York City data analysis firm that aggregates anonymous cell phone location information from 15 million people.
The data shows that New Jersey and Pennsylvania have some of the largest shares of people staying indoors. But as with the rest of the U.S., fewer area residents are staying home as the weather gets warmer, the outbreak lasts longer, and the number of new cases flattens.
The improved weather and the sheer duration of the stay-at-home orders could explain why more people are traveling further, said Vinod Venkatraman, director of Temple University’s Center for Applied Research in Decision Making.
— Chris A. Williams, Christian Hetrick
Gov. Tom Wolf clears 24 counties to move into first reopening phase; case decline in Philly is still ‘very slow’
The Wolf administration will begin its reopening experiment next week in large swaths of northern Pennsylvania, the first step in its tiered plan to gradually lift sweeping orders that have shut down nearly every aspect of daily life.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday announced that 24 northwestern and north-central counties can enter the “yellow” phase of his color-coded reopening plan next Friday, allowing many businesses to resume in-person operations and residents to freely leave their homes if they take precautions. The counties chosen have relatively low case counts and sufficient capacity for detection and treatment measures, Wolf said, and are largely less densely populated areas.
The Philadelphia region is expected to be among the last to reopen, and Wolf urged residents in areas still in the “red” phase to practice prevention measures to help speed the move to yellow.
In Philadelphia, the virus is on a “very slow” decline, said Health Commissioner Thomas Farley. Like Wolf, he said residents could help hasten improvements by following social distancing measures.
— Angela Couloumbis and Cynthia Fernandez of Spotlight PA, Justine McDaniel