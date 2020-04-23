Latest SEPTA’s ‘lifeline service’ during the COVID-19 crisis can mean a grueling commute for essential workers
Until recently, Miguel Garcia had about an hour-and-a-half commute from his home in Chester to his job in Horsham. Regional Rail made it easier.
Then, the coronavirus came, and SEPTA’s ridership nosedived. The authority slashed service, one schedule change after the other, and Garcia’s trip to work as a logistics coordinator at Clinical Ink became jam-packed.
He gets there in about 2½ to three hours now, taking two buses and both the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines.
While much of the region is ordered to stay home, tens of thousands still take SEPTA daily. They’re the people who stock grocery store shelves, staff front desks at apartment buildings, and care for the sick. Their jobs require them to risk exposure to COVID-19 at work — and on the way there. SEPTA’s much-depleted service has turned their trips into grueling endurance tests.
— Patricia Madej and Jason Laughlin
Social Security and Medicare funds at risk even before coronavirus hit
WASHINGTON — The financial conditions of the government’s two biggest benefits programs remain shaky, with Medicare projected to become insolvent in six years and Social Security on track to no longer be able to pay full benefits starting in 2035.
And that's without accounting for the impact of the coronavirus, which is sure to impose further pressure on the two programs.
For Social Security, the projected 2035 date for exhausting the trust fund reserves means that it would be able to pay only 79% of benefits at that time.
The projected timetables, which remained unchanged from last year’s estimates, were revealed Wednesday with the release of the annual trustees reports of both programs.
Even if employment rebounds by the end of this year and payroll taxes return to near-normal levels, the shock from the pandemic shutdown could accelerate the depletion of the Social Security trust fund by about six months, officials told reporters.
— Associated Press
Morning Roundup: As pandemic was peaking, Philadelphia undercounted the cases, city officials say; N.J. death toll passes 5,000
In announcing that Philadelphia’s coronavirus case total had passed 10,500, city officials said Wednesday that they encountered a surprise when they looked at their updated figures: When the pandemic was peaking earlier this month, they were underestimating the case counts.
During that April 8 to 10 period, about 545 cases were confirmed daily, which was “higher than what we previously thought,” said Health Commissioner Thomas Farley. The new counts added 50 or more cases to each of those three days, the Public Health Department said.
The city also announced 23 additional deaths. Of the 1,622 virus-related deaths in Pennsylvania, 419 have occurred in Philadelphia. New Jersey’s toll passed 5,000 on Wednesday.
But on a refreshingly clear day in terms of weather, the governors of both states talked at least mutedly about their plans for restarting their economies as the rates of case increase continue to decline.
— Anthony R. Wood and Pranshu Verma