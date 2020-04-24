Latest More people are using antidepressants and antianxiety medications during coronavirus pandemic: survey
To cope with mental health conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic, people are increasingly turning to prescription drugs used to treat depression and anxiety.
A report released this month by Express Scripts, a pharmacy benefit management program, found that the use of prescription drugs to treat mental health conditions increased more than 20% between mid-February and mid-March, peaking the week of March 15, when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
During that same time frame, prescriptions for antianxiety medications rose 34%, while prescriptions for antidepressants increased by 18%. Of the prescriptions filled during that time, more than three-quarters were new prescriptions.
Prior to the pandemic, prescriptions for antianxiety medications decreased 12% between 2015 and 2019, the report found.
— Bethany Ao
Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is expanding curbside pickup to nearly all its stores
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board plans to expand its curbside pickup program to nearly all its stores on Monday.
PLCB press secretary Shawn Kelly said the decision came “after working through the challenges of introducing and refining completely new store processes.”
The PLCB reopened 176 stores statewide on Monday, April 20 after it closed all of its locations in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It had already reopened online sales for home delivery, but due to overwhelming demand, site access was randomized to limit the number of customers placing orders at once.
— Jenn Ladd
Morning Roundup: Philly region is ‘weeks away’ from seeing the beginning of coronavirus restrictions being lifted
Southeastern Pennsylvania will almost certainly “be among the last places” in the commonwealth to see an easing of business closures and social distancing orders, Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday, the day after unveiling a color-coded system for the state’s phased reopening that will allow counties less affected by the coronavirus to begin restarting as early as May 8.
Philadelphia is “not close” to reaching the first phase of reopening, which is coded yellow and would allow the easing of some restrictions, local officials said, and the region’s leaders were unsure whether they would be treated as a bloc or whether counties could reopen at different times.
One restriction will lift statewide: All public and private construction across Pennsylvania can resume May 1, Wolf announced, saying that the industry was a “reasonable place to start” in reopening parts of the economy and that strict safety guidelines would be in place.
State and city health officials said Thursday they could not predict when the Philadelphia region might reach the benchmark needed to take the first steps toward reopening. Philadelphia has averaged about 430 new cases per day for the last several days.
"It would certainly be weeks away,” said city Health Commissioner Thomas Farley. “How many weeks I can’t say. The virus determines its own schedule.”