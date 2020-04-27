Latest Temple University joins other schools in freezing tuition amid pandemic
Temple University plans to freeze undergraduate and graduate tuition for the 2020-21 academic year, the school announced Monday.
The freeze, which is subject to approval by the board of trustees at its meeting May 12, would apply to both in-state and out-of-state students, the school said.
This would be the second consecutive year of no tuition increase for in-state students, who currently pay $16,080. Out-of-state students pay $28,994. Rutgers, Pennsylvania State University and Delaware Valley University also have announced plans for tuition freezes in the last week.
— Susan Snyder
When coronavirus hit, schools moved online. Some students didn’t.
Philadelphia teacher Jenifer Felix has tried to reach her students and their families in myriad ways since the coronavirus closed schools: with calls and texts, through Facebook messages and Instagram stories.
Her school, Kensington Health Sciences Academy, prides itself on having close ties with pupils. Still, as many as 25% of Felix’s students aren’t logging on or completing work because they lack wireless internet, have to work, or care for family members.
As the pandemic has forced classes online, not all students have been able to follow. Weeks after the interruption of in-person learning, some pupils still haven’t logged in or communicated with teachers.
“Our number-one concern is making connections with students and families,” said Superintendent Richard Dunlap of the Coatesville Area School District, where 15% of its more than 5,700 students are unaccounted for.
— Maddie Hanna and Kristen A. Graham
Pa. liquor stores brace for expanded curbside pickup
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board faces a challenge today as it expand its curbside pickup program to nearly all its stores.
The LCB will open a total of 565 of its roughly 600 stores statewide, including 176 stores that already reopened a week ago.
But customers can only place orders by phone — which has led to a lot of busy signals. And have a credit card ready for payment.
Last week, LCB Chairman Tim Holden acknowledged customers’ frustration and said, "After learning from our experiences this past week, we’ve made improvements to process orders faster, expand the hours we take orders by phone, and be more flexible in scheduling pickups, even the same day if pickup appointments are available.”
Most reopened stores will take from 50 to 100 orders per day for pickup between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
— Jenn Ladd
Coronavirus could cost Philly up to $647 million — but layoffs are avoidable, city controller says
The coronavirus pandemic could cost the city government $344 million to $647 million in lost tax revenue through June 2021, according to an analysis by the Philadelphia controller’s office.
Although such a hit to coffers would be significant — the current budget is about $5 billion — Controller Rebecca Rhynhart said she believes the city should be able to avoid laying off municipal workers or cutting core services by tapping reserves, reducing overtime spending, pausing newer initiatives championed by Mayor Jim Kenney, and taking advantage of a new federal loan program for local governments.
“I don’t think that you need to lay off city employees to manage through this,” said Rhynhart, an elected official who oversees city finances and has sparred with Kenney. “There have to be things on the table that could be things that the mayor really wants."
Rhynhart declined to specify which of Kenney’s priorities could be cut. The mayor has previously championed investing in high-quality prekindergarten programs and revitalizing rec centers and parks. Earlier this year he proposed a new scholarship program for Community College of Philadelphia and an initiative to bring street sweeping to every neighborhood.
— Sean Collins Walsh
Covid-19 spreads fear, uncertainty among Philly police
When he finishes a regular shift of examining the contours of a murder scene — the shell casings and blood spatter, the mystery of who pulled the trigger — one Philadelphia police investigator begins a new ritual. He drives along a familiar route to his house at the edge of the city, but stops before entering. Inside, he has family members with compromised immune systems, which makes them especially vulnerable to the deadly coronavirus.
He stands, for a moment, in his garage. His clothes are immediately tossed into the washer. His shoes get pushed to the side. He sprints into the shower.“I can’t take any chances,” explained the investigator, who requested anonymity because he didn’t have approval to speak publicly.
Countless Philadelphians have learned new routines that they hope will protect them from the virus: donning masks and gloves on neighborhood walks, scrubbing groceries with disinfectant wipes, interacting with relatives only through windowpanes.
But for first responders such as police, there’s no getting around the fact that their job puts them at a heightened risk for contracting COVID-19.
— David Gambacorta
Morning Roundup: Nearly 1,000 coronavirus patients fill Philly hospitals; New Jersey’s reopening plans move tentatively forward
The pandemic proved as relentless as the rain on Sunday, as the death count from the coronavirus continued to rise in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and larger plans for a safe reopening remained in flux.
An additional 4,800 cases were diagnosed in both states, and nearly a thousand people were being treated in Philadelphia hospitals.
Nationally, the one certainty remained uncertainty.
Americans should expect social-distancing measures to continue through the summer, White House Coronavirus Taskforce Coordinator Deborah Birx said, adding the nation needs a “breakthrough” in testing to gauge the virus’ spread accurately. Top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said the United States must at least double its testing capacity before restarting the economy, up from the current 1.5 million to 2 million tests that are being conducted a week.
— Jeff Gammage and Pranshu Verma