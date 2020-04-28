Latest Friendly skies to welcome Thunderbirds and Blue Angels in Philly for aerial salute to those on COVID-18
After days of dreary weather, the sun will be out in the Philadelphia area for the flyover by the Air Force Thunderbirds and Navy Blue Angels to salute health care workers.
According to the National Weather Service, it will be about 62 degrees under mostly cloudy sunny skies in Philadelphia area at between 1:45 p.m. and 2:15 p.m., the timing of the flyover that will begin over the Trenton area.
Officials however say that the good weather — the best day we’ll have until the weekend — does not mean you should view the aerial salute from anywhere but your home and stress everyone should maintain safe social distance.
— Joseph A. Gambardello
Philly’s tourism economy has already lost $1 billion because of coronavirus — and faces a long road back
Shuttered restaurants and museums. Canceled meetings and events. Even the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall are closed.
Philadelphia and its attractions are normally bustling this time of year with springtime tourists and other visitors. Now, a hospitality industry that supports almost 200,000 jobs across the city and its four suburban Pennsylvania counties is practically in hibernation during the coronavirus pandemic.
The days of lost economic activity — already pegged at more than $1 billion — are adding up. And the nights of empty hotel rooms are eating into the budgets of local tourism promotion agencies, like Visit Philadelphia. That’s money for advertising that will eventually be needed to lure tourists back, once it’s safe.
“We’re going to have all these major cities and destinations competing for people’s time and money,” said the group’s CEO, Jeff Guaracino.
And while some businesses like retail are eyeing a partial reopening as early as May, tourism officials are cautiously optimistic that some meetings and leisure trips will pick up in the fall. How, exactly, people will “change their travel behavior” is an open question, Guaracino said.
— Catherine Dunn
Morning Roundup: Philadelphia passes its coronavirus peak; N.J. may reopen in ‘weeks’ as governor releases plan
New Jersey will reopen under a six-point plan unveiled by Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday, but he did not set a date for when that process will begin, saying the spread of the coronavirus must slow before the state takes further steps. Residents will be under the state’s stay-at-home order — previously set to expire May 7 — until further notice, he said.
Philadelphia has passed the peak of its epidemic, the city health commissioner said, though officials still couldn’t estimate when a reopening might start there. Pennsylvania officials were continuing preparations Monday to determine which other areas of the commonwealth may reopen starting May 8 based on a variety of factors.
But some relief will come on Friday for those pining for outdoor activities: Golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips, and privately owned campgrounds will be allowed to reopen with social distancing and masking measures, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday. The state also issued guidelines allowing health-care facilities to resume elective procedures as long as they have the capacity to do so.
More than seven weeks after the states’ first coronavirus cases, officials in New Jersey and Pennsylvania are looking toward reopening, but caution against any expectations that the easing of shutdowns would mean an unrestrained return to life.
— Justine McDaniel, Pranshu Verma and Erin McCarthy