Latest Coronavirus has consumers making an ‘extraordinary’ number of price-gouging complaints
One store in Philadelphia doubled the price for a pack of face masks to $50. Another charged $16 for 24 bottles of water that typically sell for less than $10. In Chester, a grocery store hiked the price for a six-pack of paper towels from $7 to $10.
Those are just some of the almost 4,500 complaints that Pennsylvanians have filed with the state Attorney General’s office claiming price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic. In New Jersey, consumers have filed more than 3,900 price-gouging complaints, almost all alleging unlawful increases on essentials such as food, water, and cleaning products.
“We’ve never received this many comments or tips about a specific subject matter,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a recent interview. He called the volume of complaints “extraordinary.”
Price gouging has emerged as the top consumer gripe during the pandemic, as shoppers see costs rise for items they need to stay healthy at home. State attorneys general have sprung into action, sending subpoenas and cease-and-desist letters to retailers. But many price increases aren’t actually illegal, as merchants face higher costs to deliver goods.
— Christian Hetrick
Love From Philly, a virtual fest of Philly bands to play for COVID-19 relief
In February, when the coronavirus was first causing travel restrictions and tour cancellations around the world, Andy Hurwitz had an idea.
The veteran Philadelphia music business insider made his first call to producer and engineer Phil Nicolo.
“I said, ‘Let’s do a show,’ " says the Ropeadope Records founder and music attorney, explaining the origins of Love From Philly, the three-day music festival that will kick off Friday at 5 p.m.
Love From Philly will be a music festival unlike any that Philadelphia has seen. That’s in part because it’s a COVID-19 relief fund-raiser for local musicians and venue workers that can only be viewed online, streaming live at lovefromphilly.live.
But it’s also because unlike real-world festivals that bring traveling musicians to town, this one will feature a lineup entirely of Philadelphia acts, performing from the isolation of their own quarantines.
— Dan DeLuca
Morning Roundup: Death tolls climb, but Pa. and N.J. say there’s a leveling of coronavirus cases and talk reopening plans
While the number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the country passed a million, and Philadelphia’s death toll climbed above 500, with measured optimism the governors of New Jersey and Pennsylvania spoke of pressing ahead with plans to reopen their states.
Their timetables suggested a pace more glacial than expeditious, and no one could predict when an outbreak of normality might sweep across the region.
But who could have predicted that the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds jets would find a window of clear blue sky on Tuesday afternoon for their inspiring flyovers in an April that is setting standards for dreariness — meteorologically and psychologically.
Masked and unmasked, hundreds gathered in Philadelphia and across the Delaware River to watch the celestial 12-jet salute to health-care workers during the coronavirus crisis, and many of them clearly were flouting government decrees imploring them to keep their distances from each other lest the disease continues to spread and the closings persist.
— Anthony R. Wood, Anna Orso and Erin McCarthy