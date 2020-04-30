Latest On the front line: Narberth Ambulance paramedics risk their own lives in a battle to save nursing home residents with slim odds
Now, for the first time in his nearly 30 years as volunteer chief of Narberth Ambulance, Christopher Flanagan said he fears for his team’s safety. The 50 paid staffers and roughly 80 volunteers of Narberth Ambulance sleep, cook, and eat together. They bicker and tease and console one another. Like any tight-knit family.
“This makes me nauseous. I’m scared for them. I can see the stress in their face," said Flanagan, whose military buzz cut matches his no-nonsense demeanor. He also is police superintendent in Radnor Township.
“When they see a call come in and they know that they are going to put themselves at high risk again, maybe five, six times in a day, that makes me ill. I want to protect them. I want to do something about it, and it’s just not that easy.”
Narberth Ambulance responds to 911 calls across five towns that straddle Montgomery and Delaware Counties and since the COVID-19 crisis began nine of its members have had to self-quarantine after a coronavirus exposure or positive test.
— Jessica Griffin and Wendy Ruderman
‘This seems like stolen money,’ one arts official says of Wolf’s sudden move to freeze state grant money for arts groups
Facing his own burgeoning budget problems, Gov. Tom Wolf has directed some state agencies to rescind grant money previously awarded to arts groups.
The decision surfaced Monday when numerous cultural organizations received an email from Karl Blischke, executive director of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency, lamenting the “unprecedented impact” of the coronavirus pandemic on state finances and a resulting “marked decrease in revenue.”
“We regrettably must advise you that this means the PCA can no longer guarantee completion of processing for current year grant awards,” Blischke said. “While it is conceivable that the commonwealth will be able to process your grant award agreement at a later date this year, the outcome is highly uncertain, given the aforementioned circumstances.”
In other words, organizations seeking payback of money spent in expectation of state reimbursement — a process that the state mandates for such grants — are out of luck.
— Stephan Salisbury
Morning Roundup: Philly to wind down spare hospital as cases decline; New Jersey allows parks to reopen
As the rate of new cases of the coronavirus in Philadelphia continues to decline, albeit slowly, the city will begin winding down the operation of the temporary hospital space at Temple University’s Liacouras Center.
It was another sign of improvement after the city avoided a catastrophic surge of cases — and it was also a sign of the caution officials are using as they move forward: As the virus still circulates, the city will keep equipment at the center in case of an unexpected surge or second wave.
“It’s still looking like we’re past the peak of the epidemic and declining,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said, reporting 25 more deaths connected to the virus on Wednesday for a toll to date of 541. “The decline is, unfortunately, very slow.”
The same caution was displayed across the region as more baby steps toward normality began: Gov. Phil Murphy ordered New Jersey parks to reopen; Philadelphia set out guidelines for construction and golfing, which can both resume Friday; and Pennsylvania officials said they would release a plan Friday for testing and contact tracing as the state moves toward its phased reopening.
— Justine McDaniel, Pranshu Verma and Laura McCrystal