Latest New Jersey order forbids open-casket funerals. Now, families have no chance to say goodbye.
Since early March, a stream of mourners has coursed through the doors of Alison Perinchief’s Mount Holly funeral home looking to honor a loved one who has died from the coronavirus.
But late last week, Perinchief had to struggle with a first as a funeral director: Tell a grieving daughter she could not say goodbye to her mom, who died in a Burlington County nursing home from the coronavirus, nor honor her mother’s last wishes.
“Her mom wanted her hair done, wanted to be in a particular dress, wanted to have her makeup done,” Perinchief said. “I said that we’re not allowed to have an open casket funeral at this time. She just started crying. … She wanted to see mom, because mom always had talked about being in a particular dress."
As the coronavirus rages across New Jersey — already claiming more than 7,000 lives — state Health Department officials last week barred New Jersey funeral homes from holding open-casket ceremonies. The directive landed at the same time as South Jersey funeral homes were already feeling the growing impact of the pandemic, thanks to both a spike in local cases and the need for them to assist with a crush of bodies from the north.
Late Thursday, state officials said they were reconsidering the open-casket ban. Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say people are not at risk of getting infected by the coronavirus from a dead body, but urge viewings to be limited to no more than 10 people — or ideally, livestreamed — while keeping social distance.
— Pranshu Verma
Law protecting Philadelphia domestic workers takes effect as they’re losing jobs in droves
Philadelphia’s Domestic Workers Bill of Rights, a law aimed at protecting the city’s 16,000 nannies, house cleaners, and home care workers, takes effect Friday, in the middle of a pandemic that’s left a huge portion of these workers — mostly women of color, many undocumented immigrants — jobless and unable to qualify for federal assistance.
It’s a crisis for the 2.5 million domestic workers nationwide who average $10 an hour, often lack health care, and a quarter of whom already lived below the poverty line. Those still able to find jobs put themselves at risk, working in close quarters with clients or scrubbing strangers’ homes to fend off the virus.
Philadelphia’s new law, which advocates say is some of the strongest domestic-worker legislation in the nation, stipulates employers and workers have a written agreement outlining pay rates, schedules, and benefits. It also requires advance notice of termination, a provision newly relevant as families cut in-home workers in droves.
— Ann Orso
Morning Roundup: After meeting with Trump, Murphy says N.J. is ‘on our way’ to doubling testing; Pa. officials prepare to release more on reopening Friday
New Jersey is preparing to receive more coronavirus testing supplies and personal protective equipment after Gov. Phil Murphy met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, and Pennsylvania’s top health official said the commonwealth’s testing capacity was also expanding somewhat as officials prepare for the phased reopening of some counties.
Murphy told Trump at the Thursday morning meeting that he expected New Jersey could double or more than double its testing capabilities — a benchmark set by the governor for the state to begin reopening — by the end of May thanks to federal assistance.
New Jersey reported more coronavirus-related deaths than New York state on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,228 with the addition of 406 fatalities. Officials also reported 2,633 new positive cases for a total of 118,652. Next week, the state will begin to test all inmates and officers at the state’s correctional facilities for the virus, and all NJ Transit employees will also be able to be tested, Murphy said.
In Pennsylvania, the death toll reached 2,292, and officials announced 1,397 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 45,763. Philadelphia announced relatively high death and case numbers Thursday but said the data included old cases that were only recently identified as Philadelphia residents. In total, 607 Philadelphians have died of the virus — 340 of them in nursing homes — and 14,468 have tested positive, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said.
— Justine McDaniel, Erin McCarthy and Ellie Rushing