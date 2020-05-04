“The impact that it’s having on families who’d like to have the traditional homegoing service— they are being robbed of that as a result of this virus.” said Burrell, 59, of the black church ceremony, which emphasizes that the spirit making it to heaven calls for jubilation. “And it’s disheartening for me, having experienced death in my own family. Just recently, my wife passed away a year ago. I could not imagine not being able to have the homegoing that she wanted for herself.”