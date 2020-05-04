Latest J.Crew files for bankruptcy protection as retailers deal for COVID-19 crisis setbacks
J. Crew files for bankruptcy protection as retailers deal for COVID-19 crisis setbacksg, the first major retailer to make such a move since the coronavirus pandemic forced stores across the country to close.
J. Crew Group, which owns both J. Crew and Madewell, announced it filed for Chapter 11 proceedings in federal bankruptcy court in the Eastern District of Virginia. The company said in a statement it has reached a deal to convert $1.65 billion of its debt into equity, and expects to stay in business.
J. Crew employs roughly 10,000 employees and operates 506 stores across the country, according to its website.g should enable our business and brands to thrive for years to come.” J. Crew Group CEO Jan Singer said in a statement.
— Rob Tornoe
Farewell from a distance: How this black-owned Philadelphia funeral home handles a community’s coronavirus losses
Since the pandemic began, Terry Funeral Home owner Gregory Burrell’s days have been filled with difficult conversations. The number of direct cremations is higher than ever Home. In any given year, his establishment handles an estimated 5% of the 6,800 black deaths in Philadelphia.
But 2020 is not just any year. Black people in Philadelphia — and in other U.S. cities including Chicago, Atlanta, and Los Angeles — have been disproportionately affected by the virus. Although black residents represent 44% of the city’s population, they currently represent 54% of COVID-19 deaths, according to the data available. As of Friday night, there were 638 deaths in the city, racial analysis was available for 508 of them. Out of these 508 deaths in the city, 273 were black residents.
Given stringent public health limitations around gatherings and human contact, concerns around how the bereaved will reconcile losses are universal. In the black community, the new restrictions have disrupted centuries-old funeral traditions and the ways they can collectively grieve.
“The impact that it’s having on families who’d like to have the traditional homegoing service— they are being robbed of that as a result of this virus.” said Burrell, 59, of the black church ceremony, which emphasizes that the spirit making it to heaven calls for jubilation. “And it’s disheartening for me, having experienced death in my own family. Just recently, my wife passed away a year ago. I could not imagine not being able to have the homegoing that she wanted for herself.”
— Cassie Owens
Temple president: ‘We have decided against furloughing employees at this time’
Faced with a budget shortfall of more than $40 million as a result of the coronavirus, Temple University has decided against furloughing hundreds of employees, the president was to announce to the campus community Monday morning.
“We understand the painful impact furloughs would have on our staff, some of whom are the sole wage-earners in their families,” Richard M. Englert was to announce. “The cost of taking such an action at this time is simply too high."
Englert, who has worked at Temple for more than 40 years in many administrative roles before becoming president in 2016, also intends to take a 20% pay cut. He is currently paid $800,000. More than 470 nonunion employees who are paid more than $100,000 will take a 5% pay cut, and 62 officers, deans, and advisers to the president will take a 10% cut.
— Susan Snyder
Public companies in Pa. and N.J. got millions in emergency coronavirus PPP loans meant for small businesses
On April 2, the CEO of Windtree Therapeutics, a biotech and medical-device company, boasted of “tremendous progress” the company made in 2019, capped by a December stock sale that netted the Bucks County firm $23 million.
“Our strengthened balance sheet allows us to focus on our multiple clinical development programs,” chief executive Craig Fraser said in a statement announcing the company’s fourth-quarter financial results.
Just a week later, Windtree applied for an emergency small-business relief loan available as part of the sweeping coronavirus economic rescue package. On April 20, the Warrington-based company, which employs 32 people, won approval for a $546,600 loan, regulatory filings show.
Windtree was among at least 20 publicly traded companies in Pennsylvania and New Jersey that won approval for at least $48.6 million in government-backed loans under the troubled Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to an Inquirer analysis of records filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
— Andrew Seidman
Love From Philly, the virtual music fest, closes out with the War On Drugs and Kurt Vile
// Timestramp 05/04 05:00am
The coronavirus pandemic has stopped the live music business in its tracks and taken away the livelihoods of musicians and music workers everywhere, including Philadelphia.
But along with money, COVID-19 has also denied bands something else they desperately need: a sense of community. Live streams help musicians link up with fans, but it’s trickier for bands to connect with each other as a living, breathing music scene during life in quarantine.
Enter Love From Philly, the virtual music festival that kicked off at 5 p.m. Friday and closed out with DJ sets by Cosmo Baker and RJD2 late Sunday evening.
The fest showcased more than 70 rockers, rappers, singer-songwriters and jazz musicians over three days, building up to closing night headliners the War On Drugs, Man Man, Kurt Vile, Freeway and surprise guest Amos Lee.
— Dan DeLuca
Morning Roundup: Spring, sunshine and sickness. Coronavirus continues to kill as states move to reopen
The bright bloom of spring brought more sunshine and warmth to the Philadelphia region on Sunday. Along with more bleak reports of sickness. And more death.
The numbers that define the human cost of the coronavirus pandemic continued to rise, even as plans to restart stalled state and local economies crept forward, and shutdown-weary people swarmed newly reopened parks in New Jersey.
Governors in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware joined three other northeastern states in a pact to collectively buy $5 billion in personal protective equipment, erecting a barrier against future shortages while saving taxpayers money.
Pennsylvania neared a milestone 50,000 coronavirus cases on Sunday. A line of dogs — and their chastened owners — got chased off a New Jersey beach. The annual bar-to-bar “Clown Crawl,” renamed the “Clown Sprawl” to reflect social-distancing guidelines, drew only a handful of costumed funny men and women.
Everywhere, it seemed, the persistent chirp of songbirds made it almost possible to believe that the crisis was ending, or at least stabilized, even as some of the world’s biggest countries reported new highs in infections.
—Jeff Gammage, Pranshu Verman and Amy Rosenberg