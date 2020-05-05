Latest 175 bodies in two days. Deluged with coronavirus victims, a Philadelphia cemetery aims to preserve the dignity of the dead.
David Drysdale Jr. stood in the hallway of the crematorium his family has run for three generations and took stock of the pandemic’s dead.
He could barely move. The bodies, in cardboard cremation boxes, had overtaken the hallway. He had to cut a path around them.
The refrigerators were long past filled. So was the receiving vault, the moss-covered stone edifice in East Mount Airy’s Ivy Hill Cemetery and Crematory that hadn’t held a body in a century — not since the 1918 flu epidemic swept through the city, leaving devastation in its wake.
In the grip of that crisis, the gravediggers at the historic cemetery could not dig fast enough.
In one two-day stretch, 175 bodies arrived at Ivy Hill — 33 in just two hours. After that, Drysdale set a limit of 40 bodies a day.
— Mike Newall
Advocates, officials try to prevent Philly’s coming wave of coronavirus evictions
As the coronavirus pandemic continues and Philadelphia courts stay closed through at least the end of May, legal evictions of renters in the city are on hold. That includes 1,700 evictions that had been scheduled and thousands more that landlords are waiting to file.
Once courts reopen, housing advocates predict “an avalanche of evictions” if city officials don’t act.
Typically, about 1,500 evictions are scheduled each month in Philadelphia, where almost half of residents are renters. Many more tenants are now in danger of losing their homes as the pandemic costs them their jobs.
“If we let this unfold without putting in place any protections … we’re setting ourselves up for mass evictions, for mass reinfection, and a second wave of this virus, and the need to shut down our economy again here in Philadelphia,” said Rachel Garland, managing attorney of the housing unit at Community Legal Services of Philadelphia.
— Michaelle Bond
Morning Roundup: Dropping case count in Philadelphia and hospital admissions in N.J.; Bucks, Delco ask Pa. to tweak reopening metrics
As the number of nursing home residents dying of the coronavirus mounts, officials in Bucks and Delaware Counties sought on Monday to speed their ability to lift shutdown restrictions by asking the state to consider their infection rates without including cases in long-term care facilities.
Health Secretary Rachel Levine said such cases cannot be severed from the rest in society — noting that staff members go back and forth between those facilities and the broader community — and would not be considered separately.
"What we have certainly learned in this global pandemic of COVID-19 is that we are all interconnected,” Levine said. “One section of our community … impacts the general community.”
Philadelphia reported no deaths for the first day since March 24, though the city health commissioner cautioned that more from the past 24 hours could come in later. The number of cases in Camden City passed 1,000, and Camden County reported 48 previously uncounted deaths in April.
Officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey urged people not to shirk their duty to wear face coverings in public — “Just put on the damn mask,” said Mayor Jim Kenney, specifically addressing people 30 and younger, an age group he noticed over the weekend as especially noncompliant.
— Justine McDaniel, Erin McCarthy and Pranshu Verma