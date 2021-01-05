Latest Philadelphia, Delaware to hold coronavirus briefings Tuesday
Officials in Philadelphia and Delaware will offer coronavirus updates on Tuesday. Here’s a schedule of how to watch and stream:
- Philadelphia, 1 p.m.: Mayor Jim Kenney, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley, live-streamed via the Department of Public Health’s Twitter (@PHLPublicHealth) and Facebook accounts, and broadcast on PHLGovTV (Comcast channels 64 and 1164, and Verizon channels 40 and 41).
- Delaware, 1:45 p.m.: Gov. John Carney and public health officials, available on the state’s website via livestream.
— Rob Tornoe
Who gets the COVID-19 vaccine next, and when? Pa. and N.J. are working on it.
More than 100,000 coronavirus vaccine doses doses have been administered since late last month in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania, with thousands more health-care workers and nursing home residents set to get shots this week.
Facing a massive logistical challenge — and amid national concern about the pace of the process — officials in both states and Philadelphia said Monday they were still working on plans to determine how to distribute the vaccine in the next phase.
Only frontline health workers and nursing home residents and staff are currently eligible to be vaccinated in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In the next round of inoculations, the shots will likely go to people 75 and older and various types of essential workers.
Pennsylvania and Philadelphia officials said it was too soon to say exactly how that will roll out. In New Jersey, some residents could be able to make online appointments for the vaccine within “a couple of weeks,” state health officials said, though officials are still assessing who will be in that group.
States are receiving a different number of doses each week, and the delivery schedules also fluctuate, another challenge that slows distribution, said Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine. She also said funding from the federal government will be key: Pennsylvania needs money allocated to states in the latest stimulus bill to staff the mass vaccination clinics it plans to open.
Public health officials have estimated it will take months before the general public is vaccinated. Levine advised people to be patient; follow public health guidance; stay in contact with their doctor, if they have one; and follow the news and updates from the health department.
— Justine McDaniel, Allison Steele, Erin McCarthy and Frank Kummer
Health officials in Pa. and N.J. preparing for a holiday surge
As Pennsylvania’s restrictions on indoor dining, gyms, and other businesses were lifted Monday, officials said they would be watching the case numbers in the coming two weeks to determine whether holiday travel and gatherings led to a spike.
Pennsylvania reported 4,579 newly confirmed cases on Sunday and 3,226 on Monday. The numbers were “abnormally low” because of maintenance on the state reporting system over the weekend, according to Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine.
On Sunday, 56 deaths were reported, and an additional 66 were reported on Monday. Levine said the death numbers were likely low because reporting slowed during the holidays.
Philadelphia, which won’t allow indoor dining until Jan. 15, announced 1,576 new cases, representing test results reported since Thursday. James Garrow, a spokesperson for the city health department, said the batch of test results received by the city was smaller than usual.
New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said the Department of Health was in touch with hospitals and discussing preparations for a potential mid-January surge.
“If I’m anxious about anything, it’s the 14-day incubation period — post-holiday, post-New Year’s Eve,” Persichilli said. “We will be as prepared as we can be.”
— Justine McDaniel, Allison Steele and Erin McCarthy
U.S. health officials say they plan to stick with two-dose coronavirus regimen
The U.S. government’s top infectious-disease doctor, a leading drug regulator and the Health and Human Services secretary are dismissing suggestions that the second shot of authorized coronavirus vaccines could be delayed to make more doses available faster to more people.
The Food and Drug Administration on Monday evening said it would be “premature” and “not rooted solidly in the available evidence” to change the way the two authorized vaccines are administered.
The statement, by FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn and Peter Marks, director of the agency’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said the available data “continue to support the use of two specified doses of each authorized vaccine at specified intervals.”
“There really are no data on what happens if you delay the second dose by three months or four months or two months,” Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Monday. “We don’t have any idea what the level of protection is and what the durability of protection is. It’s fraught with some danger when you’re making a decision about the regimen you’re going to use when you don’t really have a considerable amount of data.”
The debate about extending vaccine doses is playing out as the United States struggles with administering the doses it already has. More than 15 million doses of vaccine have been distributed, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data updated Monday morning, but only about 4.5 million have been administered.
— Washington Post
Tuesday morning roundup: COVID-19 hospitalizations remain at record highs
- COVID-19 hospitalizations across the United States reached a new pandemic high Monday, with more than 128,000 people receiving care, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Even with delays in testing due to holiday closures, the United States is averaging more than 215,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, close to pre-holiday highs.
- A Wisconsin pharmacist tried to spoil more than 500 doses of a coronavirus vaccine because he believed they were unsafe, authorities said Monday. It is not clear whether the doses were actually destroyed.
- The number of inmates and guards who have tested positive for COVID-19 at American correctional institutions has surpassed 500,000, according to a New York Times database.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered another national lockdown due to a spike in new cases, potentially driven by a coronavirus mutation that is spreading quickly.