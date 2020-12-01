Latest CDC panel overseeing vaccine prioritization to meet today
A panel advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss who should get coronavirus vaccines first.
An estimated 21 million health-care workers are likely to be at the top of the list, with nursing home residents and staff coming soon after. The nation will probably have enough doses for about 20 million people by the end of the year, Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of health and human services, said Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union.
“We have to immunize for impact,” Giroir said. “The rest of America will get it in the second quarter, third quarter of 2021, but we could maximize our impact right now.”
Demand for the vaccines will far exceed supply for months, and Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-diseases expert, has said each state will take into account “strong recommendations from the CDC” to make its own decision about the order in which people will be inoculated.
The agency has already laid out four groups that should be considered for priority: health-care personnel, workers in essential and critical industries, older adults and people with certain underlying medical conditions — including “severe obesity.” But it is unclear to what extent the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will prioritize this group.
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and biotechnology company Moderna have applied for emergency authorization for their vaccine candidates from the Food and Drug Administration, which could grant approval by mid-December.
— Washington Post
Wolf vetoes Republican coronavirus bill on limiting liability
Pennsylvania’s governor on Monday rejected a bill that would have made it harder to sue schools, health care providers and other businesses for coronavirus-related claims.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said the measure’s liability protections were so broad the legislation would have invited “the potential for carelessness and a disregard for public safety.”
The bill would have applied to cases of exposure to the coronavirus during a governor-declared disaster emergency.
Supporters argued the pandemic should not impose on businesses and others expensive or even ruinous litigation. The bill had been supported by the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.
“It’s really a shame after all the governor has done to stand in the way of small business and devastate our economy he is once again blocking our attempt to do what needs to be done to help our businesses at this time,” state House Republican spokesman Jason Gottesman said.
Wolf’s veto message argued that with the pandemic spreading, it is not a good idea to be providing legal protections “for noncompliance or carelessness.”
— Associated Press
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania and Philadelphia climbing
Over 4,600 Pennsylvania coronavirus patients were in hospitals Monday night, hours after Health Secretary Rachel Levine warned the commonwealth has reached “a concerning milestone” in the pandemic.
4,631 patients were hospitalized, a nearly 90% increase compared to just two weeks ago, when 2,440 coronavirus patients were in the hospital. 970 patients were being treated in intensive care units and 499 were on ventilators, according to the Department of Health’s dashboard. Across the commonwealth, 796 adult ICU beds remained available, according to that data.
Since November began, the average daily number of people hospitalized has more than tripled in Pennsylvania and more than doubled in New Jersey, state data indicates. More than 500 Pennsylvanians have died of virus-related complications in the past week; that number is just above 200 for New Jersey.
Though Pennsylvania has far surpassed the number of people hospitalized at any one time during the spring surge, none of the commonwealth’s health-care regions have reached the metrics set by the state last week that would require hospitals to cut down elective procedures to free up space.
Still, Levine said, some areas are strained and state officials are “very concerned about the hospital capacity.”
In Philadelphia, 788 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Monday, the city reported, up 48% since Nov. 18, when 530 coronavirus patients were in the hospital. The city also reported 1,784 new cases since Friday, lower than recent weekends, likely due to Thanksgiving lab closures.
More than 500 Pennsylvanians died of virus-related complications in the past week. Levine said officials are seeing more deaths outside of care facilities than they did during the initial spring.
— Rob Tornoe, Justine McDaniel, Erin McCarthy and Jason Laughlin
COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Pennsylvania and New Jersey
Controversial White House coronavirus adviser resigns
Scott Atlas, a science adviser to President Donald Trump who was skeptical of measures to control the coronavirus outbreak, is leaving his White House post.
A White House official confirmed that the Stanford University neuroradiologist, who had no formal experience in public health or infectious diseases, resigned at the end of his temporary government assignment. Atlas confirmed the news in a Monday evening tweet.
Atlas joined the White House this summer, where he clashed with top government scientists, including Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, as he resisted stronger efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 267,000 Americans and embraced a controversial “herd immunity” strategy.
Atlas has broken with government experts and the overwhelming consensus of the scientific community to criticize efforts to encourage face covering to slow the spread of the virus. Just weeks ago on Twitter he responded to Michigan’s latest virus restrictions by encouraging people to “rise up” against the state’s policies.
His views also prompted Stanford to issue a statement distancing itself from the faculty member, saying Atlas “has expressed views that are inconsistent with the university’s approach in response to the pandemic.
Atlas defended his role in his resignation letter, saying, “I cannot think of a time where safeguarding science and the scientific debate is more urgent.”
— Associated Press
Tuesday morning roundup: U.S. hospitalizations doubled in November
- The U.S. reported over 157,000 new cases and 1,172 deaths on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University, numbers that are expected to climb over the next few days as state labs get back online following the Thanksgiving holiday. Over 96,000 Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, which have doubled since Nov. 1 and tripled since Oct. 2, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
- While many public health professionals have asked Americans not to congregate in large groups over the holidays, the White House is planning a spate of indoor holiday parties, the Washington Post reports.
- David Prowse, the actor who portrayed Darth Vader in Star Wars, died after contracting COVID-19, his daughter told UK’s The Sun. He was 85. “It’s horrible that COVID restrictions meant we did not get to see him and say goodbye,” she told the newspaper.