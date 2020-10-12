Latest New cases in Pennsylvania nearing pandemic highs
New cases continue to increase across the region, part of a trend across the northeast as temperatures cool and more people gather together indoors.
Pennsylvania reported 1,742 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. That’s the highest one-day total since April 11 (1,931 new cases) and the third-highest one-day total dating back to the start of the pandemic.
On a positive note, hospitalizations remain low, as the increase in new cases is being driven largely by a spike in cases among people aged 18 to 22. But hospitalizations are rising in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Here’s where things stand through Monday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 1,240 new cases a day, a 17.5% increase over last week’s average (1,055 a day) and 69.3% higher than last month’s average (732 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 775 new cases a day, a 16.7% increase over last week’s average (664 a day) and 110% higher than last month’s average (369 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 127 new cases a day, a 9.2% decrease compared to last week’s average (140 a day) and 10.4% higher than last month’s average (115 a day).
— Rob Tornoe
A mixed picture on COVID-19 in schools
About a month into the school year, some public health officials and experts say the coronavirus does not appear to be spreading inside local K-12 schools that have reopened in Pennsylvania.
But it’s unclear how many students or school staff have contracted the virus. Pennsylvania health officials aren’t specifying cases associated with schools — unlike New Jersey, where the state has a public dashboard announcing school outbreaks. County health departments, which are conducting contact tracing, haven’t identified which schools have cases.
Pennsylvania schools also aren’t required to inform families about cases, resulting in mixed levels of notification.
“Generally, this is a hodge-podgey mess,” said Emily Oster, an economist, Brown University professor, and cofounder of COVID Explained, a database of resources that includes a national COVID-19 School Response Dashboard.
Experts say early signs are good. According to Oster’s database, which covers about 167,000 students and 54,000 staff in school buildings nationwide, the infection rate for the two-week period ending Sept. 27 was 1.3 per 1,000 for children and 2.2 per 1,000 for adults.
“Schools do not, in fact, appear to be a major spreader of COVID-19,” she wrote in the Atlantic.
— Maddie Hanna
Monday morning round-up
- The United States reported 44,614 new cases and at least 398 deaths on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Nationally, new cases are up about 15% over the past two weeks and rising in 31 states, with spikes in North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wisconsin, and Utah.
- Six states — Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, reported recorded high hospitalizations on Sunday, according to a CNN analysis of Johns Hopkins University data.
- Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, told the New York Times he was “totally surprised” the Trump campaign included comments he made in March in a new television campaign ad that aired on Sunday. Fauci said "the actual words themselves were taken out of context, based on something that I said months ago regarding the entire effort of the task force.”
- Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates said the monoclonal antibody treatment President Donald Trump received was the “most promising” of all the therapeutics being developed, but warned that it’s not a “cure” for COVID-19. “The word cure is inappropriate, because it won’t work for everyone,” Gates said during an interview that aired Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press.