Latest Kamala Harris suspends in-person events due to COVID-19 cases
Joe Biden’s presidential campaign said Thursday that vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus. The campaign said Biden had no exposure, though he and Harris spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on Oct. 8.
Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.
The campaign told reporters Thursday morning that Harris' communications director and a traveling staff member for her travel to Arizona tested positive after that Oct. 8 trip.
— Associated Press
Jobless claims increased to 898,000, a sign the recovery could be stalling
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week to 898,000, a historically high number and evidence that layoffs remain a hindrance to the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession that erupted seven months ago.
Thursday’s report from the Labor Department shows that the job market remains fragile, and it coincides with other recent data that have signaled a slowdown in hiring. The economy is still roughly 10.7 million jobs short of recovering all the 22 million jobs that were lost when the pandemic struck in early spring.
Economists have warned that without further aid, families across the country will struggle in coming months to pay bills, make rent, afford food and avoid eviction. But Congress has hit a stalemate in negotiations to provide further rescue aid to jobless individuals and struggling businesses, states and localities.
Negotiations, led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are continuing, although prospects appear dim.
— Associated Press
New cases continue to climb in Pa. and N.J., but remain flat in Del.
Health officials are warning that Pennsylvania faces a “fall resurgence” of coronavirus cases. Health Secretary Rachel Levine told reporters on Thursday a broad level of transmission is occurring across the state, and is no longer being driven primarily by college students.
New Jersey also continues to experience an uptick in cases, while Delaware has seen new infections remain flat compared to last week.
Here’s where things stand through Thursday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 1,339 new cases a day, a 26% increase over last week’s average (1,061 a day) and about 64% higher than last month’s average (814 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 821 new cases a day, a 25% increase over last week’s average (654 a day) and about 104% higher than last month’s average (401 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 133 new cases a day, basically flat compared to last week’s average (134 a day) and last month’s average (132 a day).
— Rob Tornoe
Coronavirus reinfections are real, but appear to be rare
The first confirmed case of an American who got COVID-19 twice adds to scant but mounting evidence that people can be reinfected with the coronavirus — and get sicker than during the initial bout.
The 25-year-old Nevada man, who had no known immune problems, got a mild case of COVID-19 in April. About a month later, he was diagnosed again and needed hospitalization and oxygen, according to the report published Monday in Lancet Infectious Diseases.
The authors say at least three other confirmed cases have been published worldwide, including the first in Hong Kong barely two months ago. But the COVID-19 Reinfection Tracker of BNO News, an international news agency headquartered in the Netherlands, lists the Nevada case and 22 others, including one death.
To confirm reinfection, DNA sequencing of respiratory samples must reveal two slightly different variants of the virus, indicating the second infection was not just a remnant or reactivation of the first. That kind of analysis rarely occurs, partly because of the cost, but mostly because respiratory samples used for diagnosis are rarely preserved for later genetic analysis.
— Marie McCullough
Troubled Philly mall owner may have to file for bankruptcy to borrow $150M
PREIT, the troubled major owner of malls in the region, is closing in on an agreement to borrow $150 million more from its lenders to keep itself afloat, but it may require a trip to bankruptcy court to seal the deal, the firm said Wednesday.
PREIT, which owns Center City’s Fashion District Philadelphia and other malls, said 80% of its creditors have endorsed the deal and that it’s working to bring the rest on board by the end of this month.
If PREIT can’t get support for this arrangement from all of its creditors, “it may need to complete this restructuring through a prepackaged reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code,” it said.
PREIT’s 21 malls in nine states include the Fashion District in Center City (formerly the Gallery at Market East); Willow Grove Park and the Plymouth Meeting Mall in Montgomery County; and the Cherry Hill Mall, Moorestown Mall, and Cumberland Mall in South Jersey.
The company had been in a yearslong struggle to reinvent itself for the e-commerce age. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, shuttering its properties for months and leaving many of its tenants unable or unwilling to pay rent.
— Jacob Adelman
U.S. reports nearly 60,000 new cases, most in two months: Thursday morning roundup.
- The United States reported 59,494 new cases on Wednesday and is averaging over 52,000 new cases a day over the past seven days, the highest rates since early August, according to an Inquirer analysis of data Johns Hopkins University. The country also reported 985 new deaths.
- Hospitalizations are also on the rise in the U.S., with five states reporting record hospitalization numbers on Wednesday, according to a CNN analysis of Johns Hopkins data: Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri. Overall, nine states — including Delaware — are currently experiencing double-digit increases in the number of patients hospitalized because of coronavirus complications.
- An Arkansas judge dismissed a lawsuit on Wednesday by some Republican legislators challenging a mask mandate and other restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Associated Press reports.
- Phillies radio announcer Jim Jackson announced his departure from the team on social media Wednesday night, as layoffs are expected due to the impacts of the pandemic.