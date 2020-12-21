Latest Pennsylvania, New Jersey to hold coronavirus briefings Monday
Officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will offer coronavirus updates on Wednesday. Here’s a schedule of how to watch and stream:
- Pennsylvania, 11:30 a.m.: Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine, live-streamed via the department’s Facebook account and available on the state’s website via livestream.
- New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.: Gov. Phil Murphy and public health officials, live-streamed on the governor’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts.
— Rob Tornoe
COVID-19 vaccinations in Pa. and N.J. nursing homes to start Dec. 28
Long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will be part of the second wave of COVID-19 vaccination clinics, CVS and Walgreens say.
The two chains are participating in the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program that will bring vaccine to most of the nation’s nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. Staff and residents of care homes, which have been hotbeds of coronavirus deaths, are in the top priority group to receive vaccines.
Also included in the first group are other health-care workers. Many hospitals began vaccinating frontline workers last week.
Both CVS and Walgreens said they would begin giving shots in Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Dec. 28.
— Stacey Burling
Spike in new cases shows signs of slowing in Pa. and N.J.
While daily COVID-19 case counts continue to rise in Pennsylvania, the pace of the surge has slowed over the past week as we move farther away from Thanksgiving.
Pennsylvania is now averaging 9,126 new cases a day, a slight increase compared to this time two weeks ago and down from an average of 10,241 new cases last week. New COVID-19 hospitalizations have also slowed somewhat over the same timeframe, though remain far higher than during the spring peak.
In New Jersey, the average number of new daily coronavirus infections is down slightly compared to this time two weeks ago. Hospitalizations also appear to have leveled off over the past week, and remain well below the state’s peak in April, when northern New Jersey was in the epicenter of the country’s first outbreak.
Here’s where new cases and hospitalizations stand through Tuesday across the region, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
Pennsylvania
- Averaging 9,126 new cases a day, up slightly compared to two weeks ago (8,988 new cases a day).
- 6,074 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 15% compared to two weeks ago (5,300 hospitalizations).
New Jersey
- Averaging 4,569 new cases a day, down 6% compared to two weeks ago (4,844 new cases a day).
- 3,574 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 10% compared to two weeks ago (3,241 hospitalizations).
Delaware
- Averaging 737 new cases a day, a jump of 10% compared to two weeks ago (666 new cases a day).
- 410 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 30% compared to two weeks ago (315 hospitalizations).
— Rob Tornoe
Lawmakers agree on new COVID-19 relief bill that includes new round of stimulus checks
Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them.
The agreement, announced by congressional leaders, would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.
House leaders informed lawmakers that they would vote on the legislation on Monday, and the Senate was likely to vote on Monday, too. Lawmakers were eager to leave Washington and close out a tumultuous year.
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) announced additional details, including $25 billion in rental assistance, $15 billion for theaters and other live venues, $82 billion for local schools, colleges and universities, and $10 billion for child care.
— Associated Press
What we know about the new European coronavirus mutation
A flurry of European travel restrictions announced Sunday over worries about a fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus have spurred curiosity and concern that the mutation could infect Americans.
After officials in the United Kingdom said Saturday that the variant first identified there was spreading 70 percent faster than others, Google searches about the mutation have spiked. But American public health experts and federal officials say that although it appears that the variant may be more contagious, it is not any more dangerous than others already detected in the United States.
“I don’t think there should be any reason for alarm right now,” Adm. Brett Giroir, who has been in charge of testing, told George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s This Week.
In September, U.K. researchers discovered the variant’s prevalence when they collected samples from infected people in southeastern England. It seemed to spread quickly.
Since then, Australia, Denmark and the Netherlands have identified cases of the variant in their countries, the World Health Organization told the BBC. On Sunday, Italian officials announced that a patient returning from Britain “in the last few days” was in isolation after scientists detected the mutation.
The virus has not been detected in the United States, but officials are watching for developments in Britain, Giroir told Stephanopoulos.
As of now, experts say there has been no indication that the variant is resistant to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines authorized by the FDA.
— Washington Post
Monday morning roundup: Birx draws heat for Thanksgiving trip to Delaware with family
- Deborah Birx, coordinator for the White House coronavirus task force, drew criticism on Sunday after the Associated Press reported she traveled to Delaware with family on Thanksgiving while warning Americans not to travel and limit gatherings to their immediate household.
- The U.S. administered over 556,000 coronavirus vaccine shots last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Sunday. 2.84 doses of the vaccine, made by Pfizer and BioNTech, have been distributed so far, the agency said.
- After a terrible year of remote school, canceled birthday parties, and little vacationing, parents and grandparents ridden with so-called “COVID guilt” are spending a lot more on puzzles, crafts, and games, Bloomberg reports.