Latest SEPTA union considering legal action over ‘Scrooge-like’ quarantine policy
Transport Workers Union Local 234 is considering legal action against SEPTA over a “Scrooge-like quarantine policy” that it says incentivizes workers to report to their shifts when they may be sick or have been exposed to COVID-19, the group announced Tuesday.
SEPTA gives workers enough paid leave to cover up to four work weeks of quarantine — enough for two of the standard 14-day stretches that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends for monitoring symptoms and reducing the spread of COVID-19. But should workers need to quarantine for a third stretch, they would have to apply for sick pay, at half their wages.
TWU Local 234 says that situation becomes more likely as cases spike. The union represents thousands of SEPTA workers, including drivers and cashiers.
“Now, what happens is, if you have someone who might have been in contact with someone, they don’t want to lose money,” said TWU Local 234 President Willie Brown. “They may not feel well, they’re still coming to work.”
— Patricia Madej
Coronavirus surge beginning to plateau in Pa. and N.J.
The coronavirus surge in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey has begun to flatten, a welcome sign that health experts warn could change quickly if people gather in groups this holiday season.
Pennsylvania reported 7,745 new cases, driving down the seven-day average to 9,118 the lowest it’s been since Dec. 6, though still much higher than the spring peak of 1,686 new cases a day.
Health care systems also appears to be holding up, with just one of the commonwealth’s nine health care coalition’s reporting a strain on staffing. There were 6,090 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the commonwealth Monday, with 1,230 patients in intensive care units and 720 on ventilators.
“As we approach the holiday season, we cannot let our guard down,” Health Secretary Rachel Levin said Monday, noting health workers across the state are on guard preparing for the possibility of a post-Christmas surge in coronavirus patients. “All of our jobs is to make sure that surge doesn’t happen or is as small as possible.”
In New Jersey, the average number of new daily coronavirus infections is down slightly compared to this time two weeks ago. Hospitalizations also appear to have leveled off over the past week, and remain well below the state’s peak in April, when northern New Jersey was in the epicenter of the country’s first outbreak.
Here’s where new cases and hospitalizations stand through across the region, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
Pennsylvania
- Averaging 9,118 new cases a day, down slightly compared to this time to two weeks ago (9,283 new cases a day).
- 6,090 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 12% compared to two weeks ago (5,421 hospitalizations).
New Jersey
- Averaging 4,336 new cases a day, down 11% compared to two weeks ago (4,897 new cases a day).
- 3,607 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 8% compared to two weeks ago (3,346 hospitalizations).
Delaware
- Averaging 657 new cases a day, down 7% compared to two weeks ago (799 new cases a day).
- 419 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 30% compared to two weeks ago (322 hospitalizations).
— Rob Tornoe
Stimulus payments could start being sent next week
Congress passed a second coronavirus relief packed Monday night that includes $600 stimulus checks, supplemental $300-a-week federal unemployment benefits if you’re not working, and deferred student loan payments until the end of January 2021.
The same Americans who got stimulus checks last March should be eligible for this second round — individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples making less than $150,000 in adjusted gross income. As in the first round, folks with dependents receive extra money, including for children up to 16 years of age.
Direct checks will be $600 per adult and $600 per child, with the amounts decreasing for Americans making more than $75,000 in income and $150,000 for couples.
Dependents over the age of 16 don’t qualify, just as in the first round of stimulus payments. That means households don’t get payments for college students or young adults that remain dependents.
Checks could start going out next week, as soon as President Donald Trump signs the relief bill.
“The good news is this is a very, very fast way of getting money into the economy. Let me emphasize: People are going to see this money at the beginning of next week,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in CNBC Monday morning.
If you file taxes and receive refunds electronically or via direct deposit with the I.R.S., your stimulus money may arrive sooner.
— Associated Press
First coronavirus cases reported on Antarctica — the last COVID-free continent on Earth
COVID-19 has now reached every continent, including Antarctica.
At least 36 people on a Chilean military base have contracted the coronavirus, officials announced on Monday. While the source of the infections wasn’t disclosed, Chilean media outlets reported that a Navy ship had traveled to the Antarctic base to provide logistical support earlier this month, and that several of the ship’s crew members tested positive for the coronavirus upon their return to Chile.
For months, Antarctica has enjoyed the rarefied status of being one of the only remaining places on Earth where people can still safely socialize indoors without wearing masks — the result of strict safety protocols intended to avoid a potentially disastrous outbreak.
Countries with bases and research stations on the continent were quick to ban cruise ships, as well as any other visitors who are not delivering essential supplies. Each of the roughly 40 bases has turned into its own separate bubble, ending a long-standing tradition that enabled scientists to mingle with those from other nations.
The outbreak at the Bernardo O’Higgins Riquelme base has infected 26 Chilean soldiers and 10 civilians who were conducting maintenance work, government authorities said Monday. All have been returned to Chile, where they are being isolated in the Patagonian city of Punta Arenas, which typically serves as a base for Antarctic expeditions.
— Washington Post
Tuesday morning roundup: Record number of Americans hospitalized
- 115,351 Americans were hospitalized with coronavirus on Monday, according to the COVID Tracking Project, yet another record high as the pandemic continues to pressure local health care systems ahead of the holiday season. COVID-19 deaths are also rising in 19 states, with Alabama reporting a 58% spike in its death toll over the past seven days.
- Alarmed by a mutant strain of the coronavirus, countries are banning travel from Britain, where it appears to be spreading widely, the Washington Post report. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, urged calm. Moncef Slaoui, the head of Operation Warp Speed, said the variant is “very unlikely” to escape vaccine immunity
- Despite the new mutation, the World Health Organization officials said Monday COVID-19 is mutating “at a much slower rate” than the seasonal flu.