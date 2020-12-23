View all
7:00 AM - December 23, 2020
Latest COVID-19 deaths remain high in Pa. and N.J. as new cases plateau

Even as the rate of new cases declines, Pennsylvania reported more than 200 coronavirus deaths for the sixth time in eight days as health officials fear another postholiday spike.

The Department of Health reported 231 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, the most in a single day in nearly a week. Overall, 14,212 Pennsylvanians have died after contracting COVID-19, and the commonwealth is now averaging 189 new deaths a day, according to an Inquirer analysis.

New Jersey reported 104 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. The state is averaging 65 new deaths a day, the highest rate since the middle of June but well below pandemic highs reached in the spring.

Here’s where new cases and hospitalizations stand through across the region, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:

Pennsylvania

  • Averaging 8,890 new cases a day, a 10% drop compared to this time to two weeks ago (9,925 new cases a day)
  • 6,151 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 11% compared to two weeks ago (5,561 hospitalizations)

New Jersey

  • Averaging 4,427 new cases a day, a 10% drop compared to this time to two weeks ago (4,897 new cases a day)
  • 3,735 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 7% compared to two weeks ago (3,481 hospitalizations)

Delaware

  • Averaging 640 new cases a day, a 13% compared to this time to two weeks ago (732 new cases a day)
  • 433 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 28% compared to two weeks ago (338 hospitalizations)

— Rob Tornoe

8:00 AM - December 23, 2020
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) will have to determine if Republicans will back Trump's call for larger stimulus checks.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) will have to determine if Republicans will back Trump's call for larger stimulus checks.

President Donald Trump threatened to derail a bipartisan coronavirus relief pandemic by demanding last-minute changes just days before unemployment payments to millions of Americans will expire.

The $900 billion bill provides $600 stimulus checks to most Americans, but in a video shared on social media Tuesday night, Trump demanded that Congress amend the bill and “increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple.”

“I am also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation, and to send me a suitable bill, or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package,” Trump added.

Trump found swift agreement to his demand on the stimulus checks from Speaker of The House Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), who is expected to put the president’s proposal forward Thursday for a vote. Meanwhile, Republicans have fought to limit the size of the stimulus checks and have been reluctant to spend more on pandemic relief.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said stimulus checks could go out as soon as next week, but that was under the assumption Trump would swiftly sign the bipartisan relief bill. The bill passed with veto-proof majorities in both the House and the Senate.

» READ MORE: Trump calls on Congress to approve $2,000 stimulus checks, hinting that he might not sign relief bill

— Rob Tornoe and the Associated Press

7:40 AM - December 23, 2020
Hospital ICU beds filling up with COVID-19 patients

— Chris A. Williams

7:20 AM - December 23, 2020
Philly to extend ban on indoor dining and other activities as officials anticipate holiday case surge

Philadelphia is extending its ban on indoor dining to combat an expected rise in coronavirus cases as officials anticipate people will ignore warnings against celebrating the holidays with those outside their immediate households.

Philadelphia’s restrictions were scheduled to be lifted Jan. 1, but Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said higher-risk indoor activities, such as dining, organized sports, gatherings, theaters, casinos and college classes will remain banned until Jan. 15.

Some activities are expected to be able to resume Jan. 4, including museums, outdoor sports, gyms, outdoor catered events, and in-person high school classes.

City officials say the extension is critical in the weeks after Christmas and New Year’s, when residents may still travel and see friends and family and spread the virus, despite pleas from public health leaders to avoid holiday gatherings.

“This is still a very high risk period and we have the holidays coming up,” Farley said. “We can’t afford to have more case spikes like that Thanksgiving spike.”

» READ MORE: Philly to extend ban on high-risk indoor activities as officials anticipate holiday case surge

— Ellie Silverman, Laura McCrystal and Anna Orso

7:00 AM - December 23, 2020
Wednesday morning roundup: Birx to retire after revelations about Thanksgiving gathering

President Donald Trump listens as Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks during a press briefing at the White House in April.
President Donald Trump listens as Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks during a press briefing at the White House in April.