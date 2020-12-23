Latest COVID-19 deaths remain high in Pa. and N.J. as new cases plateau
Even as the rate of new cases declines, Pennsylvania reported more than 200 coronavirus deaths for the sixth time in eight days as health officials fear another postholiday spike.
The Department of Health reported 231 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, the most in a single day in nearly a week. Overall, 14,212 Pennsylvanians have died after contracting COVID-19, and the commonwealth is now averaging 189 new deaths a day, according to an Inquirer analysis.
New Jersey reported 104 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. The state is averaging 65 new deaths a day, the highest rate since the middle of June but well below pandemic highs reached in the spring.
Here’s where new cases and hospitalizations stand through across the region, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
Pennsylvania
- Averaging 8,890 new cases a day, a 10% drop compared to this time to two weeks ago (9,925 new cases a day)
- 6,151 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 11% compared to two weeks ago (5,561 hospitalizations)
New Jersey
- Averaging 4,427 new cases a day, a 10% drop compared to this time to two weeks ago (4,897 new cases a day)
- 3,735 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 7% compared to two weeks ago (3,481 hospitalizations)
Delaware
- Averaging 640 new cases a day, a 13% compared to this time to two weeks ago (732 new cases a day)
- 433 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 28% compared to two weeks ago (338 hospitalizations)
— Rob Tornoe
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands
President Donald Trump threatened to derail a bipartisan coronavirus relief pandemic by demanding last-minute changes just days before unemployment payments to millions of Americans will expire.
The $900 billion bill provides $600 stimulus checks to most Americans, but in a video shared on social media Tuesday night, Trump demanded that Congress amend the bill and “increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple.”
“I am also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation, and to send me a suitable bill, or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package,” Trump added.
Trump found swift agreement to his demand on the stimulus checks from Speaker of The House Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), who is expected to put the president’s proposal forward Thursday for a vote. Meanwhile, Republicans have fought to limit the size of the stimulus checks and have been reluctant to spend more on pandemic relief.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said stimulus checks could go out as soon as next week, but that was under the assumption Trump would swiftly sign the bipartisan relief bill. The bill passed with veto-proof majorities in both the House and the Senate.
— Rob Tornoe and the Associated Press
Hospital ICU beds filling up with COVID-19 patients
— Chris A. Williams
Philly to extend ban on indoor dining and other activities as officials anticipate holiday case surge
Philadelphia is extending its ban on indoor dining to combat an expected rise in coronavirus cases as officials anticipate people will ignore warnings against celebrating the holidays with those outside their immediate households.
Philadelphia’s restrictions were scheduled to be lifted Jan. 1, but Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said higher-risk indoor activities, such as dining, organized sports, gatherings, theaters, casinos and college classes will remain banned until Jan. 15.
Some activities are expected to be able to resume Jan. 4, including museums, outdoor sports, gyms, outdoor catered events, and in-person high school classes.
City officials say the extension is critical in the weeks after Christmas and New Year’s, when residents may still travel and see friends and family and spread the virus, despite pleas from public health leaders to avoid holiday gatherings.
“This is still a very high risk period and we have the holidays coming up,” Farley said. “We can’t afford to have more case spikes like that Thanksgiving spike.”
— Ellie Silverman, Laura McCrystal and Anna Orso
Wednesday morning roundup: Birx to retire after revelations about Thanksgiving gathering
- Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said in an interview Tuesday she planned to retire after facing scrutiny for traveling to Delaware and gathering with her family on Thanksgiving weekend after urging Americans not to travel or celebrate with friends or family outside the immediate household.
- Updated federal recommendations advise making COVID-19 vaccine doses available soon to hundreds of thousands of the region’s seniors, leaving state and local health departments little time to untangle major logistical hurdles, or risk delaying inoculations for high-risk Americans.
- Indiana, Wisconsin, Mississippi and West Virginia reported their highest daily death tolls yet on Tuesday, according to data tracked by The Washington Post. More than 321,000 fatalities have been reported nationwide since February, and the U.S. reported 3,401 additional deaths Tuesday.