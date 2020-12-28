Latest Pennsylvania, New Jersey to hold coronavirus briefings
Officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will offer coronavirus updates on Monday. Here’s a schedule of how to watch and stream:
- Pennsylvania, 11:30 a.m.: Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine, live-streamed via the department’s Facebook account and available on the state’s website via livestream.
- New Jersey, 1 p.m.: Gov. Phil Murphy and public health officials, live-streamed on the governor’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts.
— Rob Tornoe
Coronavirus numbers down across the region, but another spike expected after air travel exceeds pandemic record
Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware continue to experience declines in the number of new COVID-19 cases, but health officials expect a new surge of infections to trail Christmas after air travel exceeded pandemic highs leading up to the holiday.
About 7.2 million travelers were screened by Transportation Security Administration officials at airports across the country in the week leading up to Christmas, exceeding the nearly 6.9 million people that traveled prior to Thanksgiving. 1.28 million travelers passed through security checkpoints on Sunday, the most since the pandemic began in March, according to the TSA.
The number of new hospital admissions has also begun to level off in all three states, through the numbers are expected to climb again over the next month due to holiday gatherings.
“We saw a spike after Thanksgiving, and then really disappointingly over the last week more than a million people a day traveled through airports,” Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine at George Washington University, told CNN Monday morning. “So I think we’re going to see a spike, and it’s really frustrating.”
Pennsylvania is now averaging 7,760 new cases per day, and hospitalizations have dipped below 6,000 for the first time since Dec. 13. The test positivity rate remained high last week at 15.1%, down slightly from 15.8% the week before, according to the commonwealth’s early warning monitoring system dashboard,
In New Jersey, new cases have leveled off to an average of nearly 4,100 per day and hospitalizations remain well below pandemic highs set during its spring peak. Hospitalizations are down 12% in Delaware since hitting a pandemic high of 454 COVID-19 patients on Dec. 23.
As with Thanksgiving, COVID-19 numbers are expected to remain low for the next couple of days due to lab closures over the holidays.
— Rob Tornoe
Trump finally signs relief bill with $600 stimulus checks, but Congress to vote for more
President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package late Sunday, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses, $600 stimulus checks to most Americans, and supplemental $300-a-week federal unemployment benefits for those not working.
The same Americans who got stimulus checks last March should be eligible for this second round — people making less than $75,000 and married couples making less than $150,000 in adjusted gross income. As in the first round, folks with dependents receive extra money, including for children up to 16 years old.
Direct checks are estimated at $600 an adult and $600 a child, with the amounts decreasing for Americans making more than $75,000 in income and couples making more than $150,000. Dependents over the age of 16 will not qualify, just as in the first round of stimulus payments. That means households won’t get payments for college students.
The Democratic-led House supports Trump’s push for $2,000 stimulus checks, and is set to vote on the issue Monday. But even if it passes, the larger checks are expected to be ignored by the Republican-held Senate, where spending faces opposition. For now the administration can only begin work sending out the $600 payments.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said he would offer Trump’s proposal for $2,000 checks for a vote in Senate — putting Republicans on the spot.
“The House will pass a bill to give Americans $2,000 checks. Then I will move to pass it in the Senate,” Schumer tweeted. “No Democrats will object. Will Senate Republicans?”
— Erin Arvedlund and Rob Tornoe
Monday morning roundup: Fauci discusses shifting herd immunity projections
- Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, discussed his shifting projections on the number of people in the country who need to receive a vaccine to achieve herd immunity to the coronavirus on Sunday. “I think we all have to be honest and humble,” Fauci said on CNN’s State of the Union. “Nobody really knows for sure, but I think 70 to 85% for herd immunity for COVID-19 is a reasonable estimate.”
- Villanova head coach Jay Wright has tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in all team activities being paused, the program announced Sunday.
- Newark police busted an illegal bar being run in a warehouse early Sunday morning, according to NJ Advance Media. Cops broke up a suspected speakeasy in Trenton earlier this month.
- With crowd sizes restricted due to COVID-19, the Denver Zoo and other zoos across the country have turned to supporters for donations to help pay for food to feed their hungry animals.