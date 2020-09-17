Latest Coronavirus pandemic continues to drive joblessness in the U.S.
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to 860,000, a historically high figure that reflects economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.
Before the pandemic hit the economy, the number signing up for jobless aid had never exceeded 700,000 in a week, even during the depths of the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
The Labor Department said Thursday that U.S. jobless claims fell by 33,000 from the previous week, and that 12.6 million are collecting traditional unemployment benefits, compared with just 1.7 million a year ago.
— Associated Press
One Liberty Observation Deck closes indefinitely due to pandemic
So much for catching a view of the city.
The popular observation deck on the 57th floor of One Liberty Place announced it has suspended ticket sales and tours indefinitely due to a decrease in tourists during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The uncertainty surrounding the current economic climate has created challenges that no tourist destination could have envisioned,” Jennifer Hesser, the observation deck’s general manager, said in a statement. “The future of One Liberty Philadelphia Observation Deck is yet to be determined. We hope to once again be able to reengage with the public following this challenging time, and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”
The observation deck reopened in July after shutting down for four months during the peak of the pandemic in the city.
R2L, the splashy restaurant and lounge which also boasted birds-eye-view of the city from the 37th floor of Two Liberty Place, closed back in June, another business casualty of the pandemic.
— Rob Tornoe
Trump calls for stimulus payments and massive economic relief bill, upending Republicans
President Trump on Wednesday called on congressional Republicans to support a massive economic relief bill with “much higher numbers” and stimulus payments for Americans, abruptly proposing an entirely different plan from what the Senate GOP sought to advance in recent days.
Speaking at the White House on Wednesday evening, Trump expressed support — but not an explicit endorsement — for a $1.5 trillion plan unveiled Tuesday by the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in the House. The proposal includes a new round of $1,200 stimulus checks to individual Americans, a provision omitted from an approximately $300 billion plan Senate Republicans tried unsuccessfully to pass last week.
Congressional leaders in both parties have already rejected the Problem Solvers proposal — Republicans because it costs too much, and Democrats because it doesn’t go far enough.
Democrats support additional stimulus payments, which were part of a $3 trillion bill the House passed in May. That measure never became law because the White House and Senate Republicans rejected many other parts of the legislation, including aid to states. Last week, the Senate GOP tried to advance an approximately $300 billion bill without stimulus checks, but Senate Democrats blocked it, calling it inadequate.
— Washington Post
Frustrated parents are pushing school boards to reconsider virtual learning
The school year has just begun in area districts that have opened virtually amid the ongoing pandemic. But across the region, many parents are adamant that online instruction isn’t working for children or families — and pleading with school boards to consider bringing students back to school as soon as possible, in particular younger children and those with special needs.
Day by day, parents are organizing — writing letters, circulating petitions, forming ad hoc committees, and blizzarding social media with messages to put pressure on districts. The advocacy so far is largely a phenomenon among middle-class and affluent parents, but the struggles exist among kids of all backgrounds — and are compounded for those living in poverty.
In Cherry Hill, parents still upset about the district’s last-minute decision to implement remote learning until November were expected to protest Tuesday evening.
Some districts have announced plans to bring students back — including Lower Merion, which said Monday that it would start returning kindergartners to school the week of Sept. 29 in a phased reopening that would return all grades by the week of Oct. 19.
“We realize that virtual instruction is not ideal, especially for our youngest learners,” spokesperson Amy Buckman said.
Central Bucks also plans to resume in-person school, starting Sept. 30.
— Maddie Hanna, Kristen A. Graham and Melanie Burney