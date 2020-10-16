Latest Spike in cases in Pa. shows no signs of slowing
Pennsylvania continues to see a spike in new cases as a third wave of coronavirus infections sweeps across the country and the region. The commonwealth has reported 1,000 new cases a day for 10 days in a row, and is currently averaging the most new cases a day since April 14.
New Jersey is also experiencing a rise in new cases, while Delaware has managed to keep the number of new cases relatively flat. All three are also seeing an increase in hospitalizations, though numbers remain far below pandemic highs.
“As the weather cools those numbers are not going to change themselves, only we can change those numbers," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said during a coronavirus briefing on Thursday.
Here’s where things stand through Friday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 1,370 new cases a day, a 12.8 increase over last week’s average (1,115 a day) and about 22% higher than last month’s average (864 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 882 new cases a day, a 17.4% increase over last week’s average (751 a day) and about 109% higher than last month’s average (421 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 131 new cases a day, basically flat compared to last week’s average (128 a day) and about 7% higher than last month’s average (122 a day).
— Rob Tornoe
Fauci talks with Jefferson doctors about how long we’ll need to wear masks
Anthony Fauci, the man millions turn to for pandemic wisdom, displayed his trademark bluntness Thursday in an address to the medical community at Thomas Jefferson University.
Sandra E. Brooks, chief medical officer at Jefferson University Hospital, asked Fauci to predict how long masks and social-distancing will be needed.
Fauci said that if the vaccine is 70% effective, and if some people resist taking it, many months will elapse before society reaches herd immunity.
“You’re not going to have a profound degree of herd immunity for a considerable period of time, maybe toward the end of 2021, into 2022,” he said. “I feel very strongly that we’re going to need to have some degree of public-health measures to continue. Maybe not as stringent as they are right now.”
He added:
“It’s not going to be the way it was with polio and measles, where you get a vaccine, case closed, it’s done. It’s going to be public-health measures that linger for months and months.”
— Tom Avril
Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations rising in most states
This is not a regional crisis, but instead one that is intensifying almost everywhere in the country. Forty-four states and the District of Columbia have higher caseloads than in mid-September, and more than 36,000 people are hospitalized nationally with COVID-19 amid a long-feared autumnal rise of infections and serious illnesses.
During the past week, at least 20 states have set record seven-day averages for infections, and a dozen have hit record hospitalization rates, according to health department data analyzed by The Washington Post.
Wisconsin set a record Thursday when it surpassed 4,000 newly reported cases. Illinois also reported more than 4,000 cases, eclipsing records set during the state’s first wave in April and May. Ohio set a new high, as did Indiana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Montana, and Colorado. In El Paso, officials have ordered new restrictions and lockdowns amid a frightening coronavirus surge.
Some hospitals in the Upper Midwest and Great Plains have become jammed with patients and are running low on intensive-care-unit beds. On Wednesday, Wisconsin opened a field hospital on the grounds of the Wisconsin State Fair Park outside Milwaukee and will eventually be able to treat more than 500 patients.
Montana reported a record 301 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Thursday, with 98 percent of the inpatient beds occupied the day before in Yellowstone County, home to the city of Billings and the state’s most populous county.
— Washington Post
Friday morning roundup
- Pennsylvania is opening a new outdoor testing clinic today in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County to contain a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. Northumberland has the highest percent-positivity in the state this week at 8.6 percent, according to the Department of Health.
- Remdesivir, an antiviral drug by Gilead Sciences, does not prevent deaths or shorten hospital stays for COVID-19 patients, according a study of more than 11,000 people in 30 countries sponsored by the World Health Organization, reports the New York Times. The data has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a scientific journal.
- Florida is misleading its residents and putting a positive spin on COVID-19 data to justify reopening school and businesses, according to an analysis by the Sun-Sentinel.
- Frustrated doctors are pleading with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to institute a mask mandate amid a continued spike in new cases. North Dakota is one of about 17 states that has no mandate on facial coverings.