Latest Air travel may not be as safe as advertised, says infectious diseases expert
An infectious diseases expert whose work was cited in an industry effort to prove that flying does not pose a high coronavirus transmission risk has criticized the way his findings have been interpreted.
In a presentation by plane manufacturers and the global International Air Transport Association (IATA) airline body earlier this month, industry representatives claimed that only 44 of 1.2 billion air travelers potentially contracted the virus in-flight this year.
The figures would put “the risk of contracting the virus on board ... in the same category as being struck by lightning,” IATA CEO Alexandre de Juniac said in a news release.
But in an interview with Reuters, specialist David Freedman — whose work was cited by the IATA to back its approach — called the conclusion “bad math.”
Freedman told Reuters, “1.2 billion passengers during 2020 is not a fair denominator because hardly anybody was tested. How do you know how many people really got infected? … The absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.”
— Washington Post
Pa. reported second highest daily case total since the beginning of the pandemic
Pennsylvania reported 1,857 new COVID-19 cases this weekend, the second-highest daily total since the beginning of pandemic, days after officials said the commonwealth was seeing a “fall resurgence” of the coronavirus.
The numbers announced Saturday by the state health department are exceeded only by the 1,989 cases reported April 9 and bring the statewide total to almost 181,000. Nine new deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths associated with the virus to 8,466.
— Associated Press
Unemployed N.J. workers to see extra $300 a week in benefits
Some New Jersey workers will start to see $300 in federal unemployment benefits deposited in their bank accounts beginning this week, Gov. Phil Murphy said, according to NJ.com.
Anyone who received at least $100 in unemployment during the weeks ending Aug. 1 to Sept. 5 may be eligible for $300 a week for as many as six weeks, according to the news site, and most workers don’t need to do anything additional in order to receive the benefit.
— Erin McCarthy
Halloween is the latest culture war in pandemic times
In September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published guidance for Halloween celebrations: Traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating — or even an outdoor “trunk-or-treat” event — is a high-risk activity, the CDC said.
For Ellery Mims, whose Cheltenham Village neighborhood is usually awash with hundreds of costumed candy-seekers on Oct. 31, that guidance was decisive.
“Please listen to the CDC!” said Mims, 37. “They’re doctors.”
But on neighborhood Facebook groups and the social app Nextdoor, “It’s contentious,” she said. “A lot of people are saying, ‘I’m not doing it,’ or, ‘I’m putting out pre-bagged candy.’ Then, other people are like, ‘It’s not that big of a deal! Can’t the kids have just one thing?’”
State and local authorities have largely declined either to sanction or prohibit trick-or-treating this year. So, just as with nearly every other aspect of life in this patience-testing pandemic, people are making their own judgment calls about what’s safe — often taking in the same information about how the coronavirus spreads and arriving at wildly different conclusions.
That’s causing conflict — but also sparking creativity, as people are figuring out new ways to share joy, frights and empty calories with friends and neighbors.
— Samantha Melamed
Fauci ‘absolutely not’ surprised Trump got the coronavirus
As he watched the now-infamous Rose Garden ceremony on TV last month, Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, became worried President Donald Trump would get sick with the coronavirus, Fauci said Sunday night in an extensive interview on 60 Minutes.
He called the gathering, which was celebrating Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, “a completely precarious situation of crowded, no separation between people, and almost nobody wearing a mask.”
“When I saw that on TV, I said, ‘Oh my goodness. Nothing good can come outta that, that’s gotta be a problem,’” Fauci told the weekly news program. “And then sure enough, it turned out to be a superspreader event.”
Fauci said he doesn’t think Trump is antiscience “deep down," but instead wants to portray “strength” at all costs.
More broadly, though, it does feel like there’s been a war on science over the last few years, he said.
“There’s an antiauthority feeling in the world,” Fauci said. “And science has an air of authority to it. So people who want to push back on authority tend to, as a sidebar, push back on science.”
Fauci called it “stunning” and “outrageous” that the Trump campaign took his words out of context for a recent ad to make them look like an endorsement of the president, who has at the same restricted Fauci’s access to news interviews. Fauci got “really ticked off" upon seeing the ad, which is still playing in battleground states, he said, because he never has and never will endorse a political candidate.
As for his own vote in the upcoming presidential election, Fauci said he will be casting it in person, something Americans should feel safe doing amid the pandemic.
“If someone asked me, ‘I’m 75 years old, I have hypertension and I’m a little bit concerned,’ alleviate your anxiety, do an absentee ballot, no problem,” Fauci said. But, he added, that person could safely vote in person if they were careful.
— Erin McCarthy
Monday morning roundup
- Around the globe, more than 40 million people have had confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University, and the United States continues to lead the world in total cases. More than 8 million people have been sickened across the country.
- For the first time since last season, Eagles fans returned to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to watch the Birds lose to Baltimore. Under eased pandemic restrictions, 6,000 spectators were allowed to into the stadium that can hold nearly 70,000. “It’s very empty in here,” one fan said Sunday. "It’s a crazy experience compared to a usual game.”
- Twitter on Sunday removed a tweet from Scott Atlas, a coronavirus adviser to President Donald Trump, that claimed masks do not work. Scientists and public health experts say masks have been shown to reduce the spread of the virus and should be worn by the public. Twitter said Atlas’s tweet violated its COVID-19 policy, which removes false or deceiving tweets that are presented as fact and could put people at increased risk of getting the virus.
- An increasing number of countries in central Europe are locking down again due to surging cases, with Spain in a 15-day state of emergency, French cities under nighttime curfews, and the U.K. on high alert. Yet other countries like Poland and the Czech Republic have yet to take strict measures. In the Czech Republic, which has the highest’s coronavirus infection rate in Europe, officials said they’ll wait at least two weeks to decide on a lockdown.