Latest Pennsylvania continues to see a spike in new cases and a rise in hospitalizations
Pennsylvania continues to experience a spike in COVID-19 infections, reporting over 1,000 new cases for 16 days in a row, with little signs of slowing down. Hospitalizations are also up 129% compared to this time last month, though thankfully they remain well below pandemic highs set in late April.
Both Philadelphia and New Jersey have also experienced an upswing in new cases, while Delaware has managed to keep its new case counts relatively flat this month following an increase at the end of September.
Here’s where things stand through Thursday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 1,482 new cases a day, nearly an 11% increase over last week’s average (1,339 a day) and about 87% higher than last month’s average (793 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 1,033 new cases a day, a 17% increase over last week’s average (882 a day) and 126% higher than last month’s average (457 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 133 new cases a day, a slight increase over last week’s average (131 a day) and about 56% higher than last month’s average (85 a day).
— Rob Tornoe
Chris Christie: ‘When you get this disease, it hits you how easy it is to prevent’
In a new column for the Wall Street Journal, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie opened up about his recent bout with COVID-19, which forced him to spend a week in an intensive care unit.
One big takeaway for Christie? How easily he could have avoided contracting the virus:
When you get this disease, it hits you how easy it is to prevent. We are asked to wear cloth over our mouth and nose, wash our hands and avoid crowds. These minor inconveniences can save your life, your neighbors and the economy. Seldom has so little been asked for so much benefit... Those in positions of authority have a duty to get the message out.
Christie didn’t mention Trump by name, but wrote that those who deny the scientific realities of COVID-19 “undermine conditions that allow for rapid and complete reopening” and that leaders “must trust the American people with the truth.”
— Rob Tornoe
Thursday morning roundup
- The United States reported 62,735 new cases on Wednesday and 1,124 additional deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Nationally, 37 states are reporting increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 21 states either reporting new records or nearing previous records, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.
- BBC journalist and former MSNBC host Martin Bashir is “seriously unwell” due to COVID-19 complications, the broadcaster announced on Wednesday. Bashir is best known for his 1995 interview with Princess Diana, where she confirmed Prince Charles' affair with Camilla.
- Deaths at a nursing home in a Wisconsin college town are beginning to mount following a coronavirus outbreak at the school. “It was the very thing we worried about, and it has happened,” La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat told the Washington Post.