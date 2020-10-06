Latest Cases continue to rise in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware
Cases are on the rise in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, part of a trend states in the northeast are experiencing as the temperature cools and more people gather together indoors.
Pennsylvania is averaging 1,054 new cases a day over the past seven days, the highest since May. New Jersey’s average of 657 new cases a day is the highest its been since the beginning of June.
On a positive note, hospitalizations remain low, as the increase in new cases is being driven largely by a spike in cases among people aged 18 to 22.
Here’s where things stand through Tuesday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 1,054 new cases a day, a 19% increase over last week’s average (881 a day) and 52% higher than last month’s average (691 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 657 new cases a day, a 15% increase over last week’s average (350 a day) and 87% higher than last month’s average (350 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 139 new cases a day, a 26% increase over last week’s average (110 a day) and 39% higher than last month’s average (100 a day).
— Rob Tornoe
Fauci optimistic about COVID-19 drug cocktail given to Trump
Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he is “really quite optimistic” about a coronavirus treatment involving monoclonal antibodies given to President Donald Trump.
Monoclonal antibodies are potent immune-system proteins derived from the blood of patients who already have recovered from the disease.
“Regeneron monoclonal antibodies was one of the two types of antibodies that was very successful with Ebola,” Fauci said during an interview on CNN Monday night, adding that its ability to be produced in large amounts “has the potential to really be something very, very important in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.”
“I think that the monoclonal antibody made a difference. And it is in clinical trial now to try and prove definitively if it works,” Fauci added. “But I know from experience that we had, in Africa, with Ebola, that monoclonal antibodies can really do a knockout punch to a virus.”
It is plausible that treatment contributed to his recovery, but formal studies remain underway, said Gerard J. Criner, director of the lung center at Temple University Hospital, one site where the antibodies are being tested.
— Rob Tornoe and Tom Avril
‘An embarrassment’: Trump tweet angers pandemic survivors
Dizzy with a soaring fever and unable to breathe, Scott Sedlacek had one thing going for him: He was among the first people to be treated for COVID-19 at Seattle’s Swedish Medical Center, and the doctors and nurses were able to give him plenty of attention.
The 64-year-old recovered after being treated with a bronchial nebulizer in March, but the ensuing months have done little to dull the trauma of his illness. Hearing of President Donald Trump’s advice by Tweet and video on Monday not to fear the disease — as well as the president’s insistence on riding in a motorcade outside Walter Reed Medical Center and returning to the White House while still infectious — enraged him.
“I’m so glad that he appears to be doing well, that he has doctors who can give him experimental drugs that aren’t available to the masses,” Sedlacek said. “For the rest of us, who are trying to protect ourselves, that behavior is an embarrassment.”
The world’s highest-profile coronavirus patient tweeted on Monday, as he was due to be released from the hospital following a three-day stay: "Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.
Dr. Tien Vo, who has administered more than 40,000 coronavirus tests at his clinics in California’s Imperial County, had this to say: “Oh, my Lord. That’s a very bad recommendation from the president.”
“We have people dying and this is a joke to him,” said Candy Boyd, the owner of Boyd Funeral Home in Los Angeles. “I don’t take that lightly. This is sad. This is absurd.”
— Associated Press
Tuesday morning round-up
- The United States reported 39,557 new cases and at least 460 deaths on Monday, as the number of new daily cases continues to increase heading into the fall and winter, according to Johns Hopkins University. North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Wisconsin have all seen cases spike over the past two weeks.
- Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, who moderated the first debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, tested negative for COVID-19, the network announced Monday night.
- Doctors from across the country expressed their concern after Trump — who is currently being treated for COVID-19 — took his mask off before entering the White House. “Epidemiologists just wanna vomit," tweeted Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and health economist with the Federation of American Scientists.
- The White House blocked new coronavirus vaccine guidelines proposed by the FDA aimed at ensuring the treatment’s safety, the New York Times reported. The provisions would have pushed emergency approval past Election Day.