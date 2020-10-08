Latest Trump, recovering from COVID-19, says he won’t participate in second debate with Biden after it goes virtual
The second presidential debate will be virtual, as President Donald Trump continues to recover from coronavirus.
The Commission on President Debates announced Thursday morning the debate between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, scheduled for Oct. 15, will still be a town hall format. But the candidates will participate from separate remote locations.
The commission said the decision was made “to protect the health and safety of all involved."
During an interview on Fox Business Thursday morning, Trump said the decision was “not acceptable” and said he won’t participate.
“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate,” Trump said.
— Rob Tornoe
Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware reporting highest COVID-19 case levels since late spring
Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware have begun October with coronavirus case levels at the highest they have been since the end of spring, when the region was recovering from the first devastating wave of the pandemic. Cases are also on the rise in Philadelphia, part of a trend areas in the northeast are experiencing as the temperature cools and more people gather together indoors.
Here’s where things stand through Thursday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 1084 new cases a day, a 12.7% increase over last week’s average (961 a day) and about 35% higher than last month’s average (802 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 654 new cases a day, a 5.6% increase over last week’s average (619 a day) and about 93% higher than last month’s average (338 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 134 new cases a day, a 11.6% increase over last week’s average (120 a day) and about 36% higher than last month’s average (98 a day).
— Rob Tornoe
Hospitalizations are also rising in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware
Hospitals in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware are starting to see an uptick in COVID-19 admissions, a delayed ripple effect of increases in daily cases in the region.
Data from the states show that neither cases nor hospitalizations are anywhere near the levels reached in the spring, when the region was reeling from the first devastating wave of the pandemic. Currently, hospitals still have plenty of capacity.
Pennsylvania currently has an average of about 600 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 200 more than two weeks ago. New Jersey, which has had a steady decline for months, currently has almost 600 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, up from about 450 in late September. Delaware has about 90 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, up from about 70 in late September.
Philadelphia hospitals have not seen an uptick in hospitalizations — at least, not yet, city health department data show.
— Marie McCullough