Latest House OK’s larger $2,000 stimulus checks, per Trump’s request, but it’s uncertain whether GOP-led Senate will do the same
The House voted overwhelmingly Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is highly uncertain.
Democrats led passage, 275-134, their majority favoring additional assistance, but dozens of Republicans suddenly joined in approval. While Democrats favored bigger checks, Congress had settled on smaller $600 payments in a compromise over the big year-end relief bill Trump reluctantly signed into law. The president’s GOP allies opposed more spending and Trump’s push puts them in a difficult spot.
The vote was a stunning turn of events from just days ago, when House Republicans blocked Trump’s demands during a Christmas Eve session. After Trump spent days fuming from his private club in Florida, where he is spending the holidays, dozens of Republicans preferred to link with Democrats rather than buck the outgoing president. Senators were set to return to session Tuesday, forced to consider the measure amid similar, stark GOP divisions.
— Associated Press
Nursing home residents become first non-health workers in Pa. to receive coronavirus shots
Protection from COVID-19 took another step forward in Pennsylvania and New Jersey Monday as residents at skilled nursing facilities became the first people outside of health workers to receive shots.
“Are you ready to make history?” Nadine Mackey, a CVS pharmacist giving injections at a Phoenixville rehabilitation facility for seniors, asked Lydu Trudeau as she pulled down the collar of her sweater to bare a shoulder for the vaccine.
“Oh, sure,” replied Trudeau.
The 76-year-old has been at PowerBack Rehabilitation for about two weeks, recovering from heart surgery. Patients there, 22 as of Monday, tend to be in their late 70s, and stay temporarily as they recover from circumstances ranging from surgeries to strokes, said Stacy Omar, executive director of the facility.
Across Pennsylvania on Monday, teams from CVS and Walgreens went to nursing facilities to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The vaccine will be available to residents at 126 skilled nursing facilities in Pennsylvania throughout this week, state health officials said. In New Jersey, nearly 300 long-term care facilities were expected to receive doses in the next six weeks, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine said most residents and staff of nursing homes, which have been devastated by the virus since March, indicate they will opt to get the vaccine. Residents who suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s, and who cannot provide consent for themselves, may be vaccinated if a loved one signs off on their behalf.
— Jason Laughlin and Erin McCarthy
Tuesday morning roundup: U.S. logs highest hospital numbers since pandemic began
- At hospitals across the country on Monday, about 121,235 people were being treated for the coronavirus, the most since the pandemic began in March and twice as many as were hospitalized during past surges, according to the COVID Tracking Project. The number has been steadily increasing over the past couple months. Of those patients, 22,592 were in intensive-care units and nearly 8,000 were on ventilators as of Monday.
- Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is set to receive the coronavirus vaccine on live TV Tuesday, according to CNN and ABC News. She and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will both receive the vaccine in Washington, D.C. It will come a week after President-elect Joe Biden received his first shot, also on live TV.
- The vice chairman of the Massachusetts Republican State Committee said he contracted a severe case of the coronavirus after attending one of the at least 25 indoor holiday parties held at the White House earlier this month. Tom Mountain told local New England TV station, WJAR: “When I went down to Washington, D.C. for the White House Hanukkah event, I was perfectly fine. And three days later after that event, I was in the hospital ... ready to be put on a lifesaving ventilator.”
- As more than half of England remains under its strictest lockdown yet, the virus continues to rage there. On Monday, the nation recorded its highest daily total of new cases, according to the New York Times, and virus-related hospitalizations are at a record high.