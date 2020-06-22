Latest Parx Casino to reopen Monday, June 29
Parx Casino in Bensalem announced it will reopen on Monday, June 29 at 9 a.m. as Bucks County moves towards the state’s “green” reopening phase.
Slot machines, table games, restaurant tables and other physical layouts have been arranged to promote distancing, the company said in a a statement. The poker room will be closed until further notice.
All visitors will undergo a screening process that involves a temperature check before being allowed into the casino. Guests and employees will be required to wear face masks at all times.
— Rob Tornoe
Coronavirus drug will start trials of inhaled version
Gilead Sciences, which manufactures the antiviral drug remdesivir, announced Monday it will start trials of an inhaled version of the medication after receiving a green light from the FDA.
So far, remdesivir is the only drug that has proven effective at helping coronavirus patients. The medication is administered intravenously, and appears to help patients recover faster.
“An inhaled formulation would be given through a nebulizer, which could potentially allow for easier administration outside the hospital, at earlier stages of disease,” CEO Daniel O’Day said in a statement. “That could have significant implications in helping to stem the tide of the pandemic.”
Gilead expects to have two million remdesivir treatment courses manufactured by the end of the year, and “many millions more” by 2021.
— Rob Tornoe.
SEPTA reopens some stations closed amid pandemic
SEPTA has reopened some of its stations closed amid the pandemic.
Customers could once again access the Market-Frankford Line’s Tioga, Somerset, 2nd Street, and Dilworth Park Stations as of Sunday. The Broad Street Line’s Spring Garden and Lombard-South Stations have reopened.
The authority closed some stations in an effort “to focus resources on cleaning and sanitizing priority stations.”
Most transit service resumed in May. The authority recently implemented a face covering requirement as it braces for increased ridership.
— Patricia Madej
Poultry plant workers in Pennsylvania said their bosses hid a coroanvirus outbreak
— Astrid Rodrigues, Jessica Calefati, and Bob Fernandez
In New Jersey, you can get a haircut or a tattoo today
You can finally get a haircut in the Garden State.
Barbers and hair stylists are among the personal care services that are permitted to reopen monday, as New Jersey continues to loosen its coronavirus restrictions. Services are limited to appointment-only, clients and staff will have to undergo temperature checks, and masks will be required for everyone involved.
“We’re able to confidently announce this important step in our restart and recovery because the health metrics tell us we can,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement last week. “With the proper health and safety protocols in place, personal care business owners who are anxious get back to serving their customers and communities will have the opportunity to do so.”
The full list of personal care services that are permitted to open today in New Jersey are:
- Cosmetology shops
- Barber shops
- Beauty salons
- Hair braiding shops
- Nail salons
- Electrology facilities
- Spas, including day spas and medical spas
- Massage parlors
- Tanning salons
- Tattoo parlors
Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs will allow haircuts on June 26.
— Rob Tornoe
You have to pay for street parking again in Philly
Beginning Monday, the Philadelphia Parking Authority will resume charging for on-street parking at meters and kiosks throughout the city.
The agency will also resume enforcing all on-street signage and parking regulations, which were relaxed due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The city said in a statement contact-free payment options are available through the PPA’s mobile app, meterUP. Mobile payment can also be maid by calling 1-877-727-5303.
— Rob Tornoe
Delaware among the nearly two dozen states reporting coronavirus increases
While numbers continue to decline in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, nearly half of the states in the country are reporting a rise in coronavirus cases.
23 states have reported a growth in new cases over the last 14 days, according to data tracked by the New York Times. California, Missouri, and Oklahoma reported record-high numbers over the weekend.
Among the states to see an increase in new positive cases is Delaware, which reported 94 new cases on Sunday, up from a rolling average of about 50.
President Donald Trump, fresh off his visit to Tulsa, Okla., is scheduled to travel to Phoenix, Ariz., on Tuesday, where the city council made mask mandatory indoors due to a spike in new cases. On Sunday, Arizona reported 52,390 people tested positive for COVID-19, nearly double from what it was just two weeks ago.
As of Monday morning, more than 2.2 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University. At least 119,985 have died.
— Rob Tornoe