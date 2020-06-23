Latest CDC director says new test will check for coronavirus and both strains of the flu
Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the agency has developed a single test that can check for the coronavirus and both strains of the flu.
As part of his prepared opening remarks for today’s hearing before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Redfield wrote the CDC “has developed a new laboratory test that checks for three viruses at the same time, two types of influenza viruses (A and B) and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.”
“Testing for all three viruses simultaneously will allow public health laboratories to continue surveillance for influenza while testing for COVID-19,” Redfield wrote. “This will save public health laboratories both time and resources, including testing materials that are in short supply.”
Redfield is scheduled to testify this morning at 11 a.m. alongside:
- Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
- Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services
- Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration and the former head of the Penn medical school’s radiation oncology department
— Rob Tornoe
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has tested positive for COVID-19 after an exhibition he organized in the Balkans drew harsh criticism over the number of players who tested positive for the virus.
Djokovic said in a statement both he and his fie, Jelena, tested positive, and will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days.
“We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met,” Djokovic said in the statement. “Unfortunately, the virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with.”
Croatian authorities have been forced to institute restrictions in Zadar following an outbreak of COVID-19 linked to Djokovic’s Adria Tour. The tennis exhibition was canceled on Sunday after Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov said he contracted the coronavirus.
The tournament featured stands packed with crowds, and players often disregarded social distancing guidelines both on and off the court. Djokovic himself posed for photos surrounded by a large group of volunteers and players on the court Sunday, none of whom wore masks.
“Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the ‘exhibition’ speedy recovery fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols,” Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios wrote on Twitter. “This IS NOT A JOKE.”
— Rob Tornoe
Trump backs a second round of stimulus checks
President Donald Trump said he supports the idea of a second round of stimulus checks, but didn’t offer much in the way of details.
“We will be doing another stimulus package. It’ll be very good, it’ll be very generous,” Trump said during an interview conducted by Scripps Television correspondent Joe St. George on Monday. The president didn’t offer any specifics other than he expects it to be “bipartisan”and for details to be released “over the next couple of weeks.”
Trump’s comments come after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the Wall Street Journal earlier this month the White House is “very seriously considering” another round of stimulus checks.
In March, Congress approves stimulus checks up to $1,200 for every American earning less than $75,000. Since then, there have been many ideas for a second round of stimulus checks, but no agreement over the amount or method on Capitol Hill.
House Democrats included another round of $1,200 stimulus checks in a $3 trillion stimulus bill they passed last month, but Republicans in the Senate have declined to take up that bill.
— Rob Tornoe
Jersey Shore bar under fire for big crowds. Another had its license revoked due to viral photo.
D’Jais Bar and Grill management has drawn a rebuke from officials in Belmar after videos of mask-less people partying in tight quarters went viral.
“We read them the riot act Sunday morning,” Mayor Mark Walsifer told NJ Advance Media on Monday. “Saturday night they got overwhelmed. We’re working with them this coming week and if they don’t comply — guess what — they’re going to get shut down and they know it.”
John Bonevich, the bar’s marketing and promotions manager, told the Asbury Park Press they are dealing with a flood of guests, and had to turn more than half of the people away who showed up on Saturday. He said the real problem occurred when large groups of people renting houses together showed up and wanted to be seated near one another.
“It’s a learning curve,” Bonevich said.
After watching the videos, Gov. Phil Murphy promised a crackdown, saying the state will “have to tighten up” during his daily press briefing on Monday.
Tashmoo Bar & Restaurant in Morristown was forced to close over the weekend and had it’s outdoor dining license revoked after similar scenes of mask less patrons overcrowding were shared on social media.
“Many of our established restaurants and retailers have worked hard to pivot their business model to comply with the state regulations and ensure the health of their patrons,” the township said in a statement. “Unfortunately, despite our best efforts to the contrary, not all businesses followed the guidelines and we had to shut them down.”
— Rob Tornoe
Casinos in Atlantic City and outside Philly poised to reopen, indoor dining returning to N.J.
Casinos around Philadelphia will begin reopening Friday following more than three months of closure because of the coronavirus pandemic, and almost every one in the region — including in Atlantic City — should be reopen by July 2.
Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack, Valley Forge Casino Resort, and Wind Creek Bethlehem plan to reopen Friday, according to Douglas Harbach, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania’s highest grossing casino, is slated to reopen Monday, June 29.
In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that Atlantic City’s nine casinos can reopen on July 2 at 25% capacity, with everyone inside the building wearing masks. Indoor dining and racetracks can also resume on July 2, also at reduced capacity.
The lone holdout in the rush to reopen is the Rivers Casino Philadelphia, which has not set a date to resume operations, a Rivers spokesman said Monday. Philadelphia city officials have opted for a delayed reopening, keeping some restrictions in place until July 3 or later.
New Jersey hair salons, barbershops, outdoor swimming pools, and outdoor sports practices restarted on Monday, and the governor announced a pre-July Fourth opening date for casinos and indoor dining.
Murphy also approved outdoor gatherings of 250 people on Monday, increasing the limit from 100. He criticized people who were seen on social media partying in tight quarters at the Shore this weekend, saying the state is discussing how to tighten enforcement of safety protocols.
— Andrew Maykuth, Justine McDaniel, Amy Rosenberg, and Oona Goodin-Smith