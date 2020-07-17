Latest High-rise buildings, condos, retail, SEPTA — coronavirus threatens everything in Philly
COVID-19 has created significant uncertainties for cities with high-density employment centers, such as Philadelphia. What they now don’t know is the willingness of firms to continue locating in high-rise buildings, and if they stay, what will be the size of their work force.
As the pandemic revealed, remote work can work well. Productivity has been maintained across a wide spectrum of industries, and workers are starting to embrace the work-at-home concept. But the more people work at home, the less the need for office space.
When you combine the risk to employees of another virus outbreak with the ability to work remotely, the likelihood is that demand for Center City, high-rise commercial real estate will decline.
A reduction in the need for commercial space would affect the “microeconomies” that offices support. Suppliers of services and goods, such as cleaning, catering, and office supply companies, would lose sales. And less demand for space could lead to declining commercial real estate values and lower property taxes.
If fewer people were employed downtown, mass transit usage would drop. That affects the finances of the transit systems and harms the microeconomies they sustain. Think of all the retailers in and around Suburban, Jefferson, and 30th Street Stations that depend upon transit riders for much of their income, as well as the suppliers of parts, equipment, goods, and services to the transit system.
— Joel L. Naroff, for The Inquirer
U.S. blows past coronavirus record as surge grows
On Thursday, the United States reported 77,225 new coronavirus cases, setting a new daily case count record for the ninth time this month, according to Johns Hopkins University. It’s more than triple the 20,000 cases or so a day the country was averaging just a month ago.
By comparison, the European Union — which has a population of 100 million more people than the United States — recorded just 5,779 new cases on Thursday. Three states — California, Florida, and Texas — each reported more new cases on Thursday than the European Union.
The United States also reported 943 new deaths, raising the county’s confirmed death toll to at least 138,360, by far the world’s highest. Florida, Texas, and South Carolina reported a record number of deaths on Thursday, while 10 states and Puerto Rico reported a record number of hospitalizations, according to CNN.
“What I think we need to do, and my colleagues agree, is we really almost need to regroup, call a timeout — not necessarily lock down again, but say that we’ve got to do this in a more measured way,” Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infections disease expert, said Thursday during a Facebook interview. “We’ve got to get our arms around this and we’ve got to get this controlled.”
Pennsylvania is now averaging close to 800 new coronavirus cases a day as the state continues to experience an increase in new cases. New Jersey and Delaware continue to see their daily case numbers decline.
— Rob Tornoe
Most coronavirus patients had one of three symptoms, according to the CDC
While COVID-19 can cause a number of different symptoms, including none at all, there are three that most patents who contract the virus have experienced, according to a new analysis done by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
The three symptoms are: fever, coughing, or shortness of breath.
The analysis, published on Thursday by the CDC, included 164 patients who were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 and had symptoms.
Ninety-six percent of the patients had at least one of the three symptoms, and about 45% experienced all three, according to the analysis. Coughing was the most common, with 84% of patients reporting it as a symptom. 80% of patents reported a shortness of breath, which was the most common symptom associated with hospitalized patients.
Other symptoms patients reported included muscle pain, chills, fatigue and headache. About 50% of patients reported at least one stomach issue, most commonly diarrhea. A loss of smell and taste were reported by a higher percentage of patients who didn’t require hospitalization.
— Rob Tornoe
Gov. Wolf pulls funding from county that defied coronavirus orders
Gov. Tom Wolf followed through on his threat to yank COVID-19 funding from a county that defied his shutdown orders, while his administration targeted bars, restaurants and large gatherings statewide Thursday in an effort to prevent a wider resurgence of the virus that officials say could jeopardize students’ return to school.
Wolf withheld nearly $13 million in funding from Lebanon County, where local Republican leaders voted in mid-May to lift pandemic restrictions in defiance of the Democratic governor. Pennsylvania distributed $625 million of its federal coronavirus relief allotment to counties that did not get direct aid from the federal government. Wolf’s decision left Lebanon as the only one of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties to have not gotten any of the federal money.
Asked about it at a news conference Thursday, Wolf blamed the county’s GOP-controlled Board of Commissioners and suggested that Lebanon residents should kick them out of office.
“Don’t come and say you want something from the state when you haven’t followed the rules. There are consequences. These are the consequences. I think I’m being consistent here,” he said.
— Associated Press
Pennsylvania’s largest teachers’ union calls for districts to plan for online-only learning
Pennsylvania’s largest teachers’ union urged Gov. Tom Wolf to direct public schools to plan for all-online instruction.
“It is absolutely essential that every public school entity in Pennsylvania is prepared to deliver online instruction,” Pennsylvania State Education Association president Rich Askey wrote to Wolf and Education Secretary Pedro Rivera.
Askey said educators want to return to school, but “an increasing number of Pennsylvania educators and parents are concerned that reopening schools for in-person instruction poses significant health risks that, in the current environment, may be impossible to completely prevent.”
On Thursday, Pennsylvania education and health officials updated their safety guidelines for schools that hope to reopen in the fall, including directing them to ensure students remain at least six feet apart all day long — a provision that threatens to upend plans in some districts.
That guideline, instructing schools to implement social distancing “to the maximum extent feasible,” was on a list that also included having students eat in their classrooms and be screened by their parents for coronavirus symptoms each morning. The six-foot standard had previously been recommended, but some districts had moved ahead with plans for less. Thursday’s announcement from Harrisburg had administrators instantly questioning if they would have to consider a model more dependent on remote learning.
“The six-foot-distance [recommendation] is really going to make us go back and reevaluate our structure,” said Christopher Marchese, superintendent in the Avon Grove School District, adding that it had been “quite an afternoon.” Health officials in his county, Chester, had previously said a three-foot minimum would be acceptable in classrooms where six was not viable. The Bucks County Health Department had issued similar guidance.
— Justine McDaniel, Maddie Hanna and Kristen A. Graham