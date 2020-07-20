Latest Manco & Manco Pizza reopens boardwalk location after employees test positive for coronavirus
Ocean City boardwalk culinary mainstay Manco & Manco Pizza has reopened its doors for delivery and pickup at another location after three employees tested positive for the coronavirus last week.
After delaying opening its three locations on the boardwalk for professional cleaning last week, Manco & Manco announced Sunday that it would reopen its 9th Street location for delivery and parking lot pickup.
Besides the three employees who tested positive last week, coronavirus test results from over 200 Manco & Manco employees yielded one additional positive case, the company said in a Facebook post. That person is asymptomatic and is self-quarantining for two weeks, Manco & Manco said.
Pickup at the 9th Street location is currently limited to whole pizza pies, fried foods and beverages, but will include single slices “in the near future,” the company said in a Facebook post. Masks must be worn when interacting with employees.
Manco & Manco’s 12th Street location is also expected to reopen “soon,” the post said.
Owners initially planned to reopen the boardwalk locations last Wednesday with new safety measures in place, including more frequent sanitizing of credit card terminals and touch screen tablets.
— Oona Goodin-Smith
Philly asks residents to put trash out a day later as it catches up on garbage pickup
Philadelphia residents should put their trash out a day later than usual this week as the city catches up on collecting garbage, the Streets Department said Sunday.
Garbage has piled up on sidewalks during the coronavirus pandemic as sanitation workers call out sick in large numbers. Highways Division workers and staff from other departments helped pick up trash over the weekend, cutting down the collection delays from three to four days to one to two days, Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams said Sunday.
Still, residents should expect delays this week as collection crews prioritize trash not picked up from last week. The department asked residents to put their garbage out at least a day later than their regular schedule, but said some waste may be picked up one to two days late in some parts of the city.
— Christian Hetrick
Coronavirus telework is creating opportunities to expand the workforce
Working from home — a privilege previously off-limits to millions of American workers, but now a necessity — has started to include clerical and administrative workers in traditional industries that once shied from telework.
The trend, workplace analysts said, could prove positive for those without jobs — in particular, women who might not be able to work in-person because of household responsibilities.
Among clerical and administrative jobs, the number of ads stating that a position was work-from-home nearly doubled since the coronavirus commanded widespread shutdowns, according to the Conference Board, a nonprofit group that studies business management.
— Katie Park
Philadelphia gyms to reopen today
Gyms in Philadelphia will be allowed to reopen Monday, Public Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said Thursday.
Farley said gyms will have to follow strict social distancing rules if they open next week. Everyone in the gym must wear masks and be six feet away from each other, and classes must have fewer than 10 participants.
Gyms have been closed in Philadelphia since March under Mayor Jim Kenney’s executive orders to control the spread of the coronavirus. Elsewhere in the state, gyms are already allowed to operate.
Farley warned that, if case counts rise in the city, gyms may be ordered to close again, possibly within a few weeks.
— Sean Collins Walsh